This is the only Garmin watch most people need to hit their fitness goals

While it might be tempting to opt for one of Garmin’s higher-end watches, the once mid-range Garmin Venu 2 is now down to a bargain price and ultimately a better buy for most people.

Take it from someone who has spent far more time than the average person testing and reviewing smartwatches – you don’t need to spend a fortune to start taking your health seriously. Super high-end devices like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Garmin Fenix 8 only make sense if you’re a seasoned athlete or regular marathon runner.

For everyone else, the Garmin Venu 2 is a fantastic device that can track all of your key metrics. What’s more, while the watch initially went for £349.99 at launch, you can now buy the Garmin Venu 2 at Amazon for only £190.03.

Garmin Venu 2 is now affordable At under £200, the Garmin Venu 2 is now the fitness tracker that I’d recommend to most people who just want a reliable means of tracking their workouts and listening to music whilst running. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now just £190.03 View Deal

At that price, the Venu 2 massively undercuts even entry-level watches like the Apple Watch SE 2, but from a fitness perspective, Garmin’s wearable has far more going for it.

For starters, Garmin absolutely rules the roost when it comes to heart rate tracking. This results in reliable post-workout data to give you an idea of exactly how well your body is reacting to certain exercises, and where there might be room for improvement.

Sleep tracking on the Venu 2 is also excellent, and as any fitness enthusiast will tell you, you can have the best workout routine in the world but if you’re not getting the right amount of rest to go along with it then you’ll end up doing your body harm.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

One reason why I love using Garmin devices is that you can listen to music from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon offline and away from your phone. This means that if you’re headed out for a run then you can leave your phone at home and not be weighed down by it when you’re trying to hit a personal record on the track.

As a final flourish, the Garmin Venu 2 can last for up to 11-days on a single charge which obliterates the 1-2 day stints of most modern smartwatches. If you’re sick of having to constantly charge your smartwatch day to day then this device has the remedy.

The Garmin Venu 2’s price has fluctuated quite a bit over the last couple of months so there’s no telling exactly how long this deal will be around for. Just know that if you are in the market for a solid fitness tracker below £200, this is the only one I’d recommend buying right now.