If there’s one Garmin watch to buy in the January sales, this is it

If your New Year’s resolution is to become fitter and healthier then this Garmin smartwatch is the perfect companion to help you get started.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch is currently just £208.97/$248 from Amazon which is over a solid £41/$51 off its usual RRP.

Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fantastic all-round smartwatch that makes tracking your workouts and gaining insight into your health data that much easier.

With 30 built-in workouts, including walking, running, swimming and activities for wheelchair users, there are plenty of exercises to track and receive stats on. Once you’ve finished your workout, you’ll then learn how it benefitted your body and get advice on the optimum recovery time too.

You can also receive a sleep score and personalised coaching to help improve the quality of your sleep. Not only that, but there’s even clever nap detection which advises you on the ideal length and time to get in a quick rest.

At the start of each day, you will also be greeted with a morning report which includes an overview of your sleep, recovery status and all your calendar events for the day ahead.

Otherwise, we found the Garmin Vivoactive 5 to be a “dainty and very minimal-looking watch” making it perfect for anyone who would prefer a more understated smartwatch. At just 36g, it’s impressively lightweight too so you won’t be weighed down.

Plus with up to 11 days of battery in smartwatch mode, you can comfortably wear the Vivoactive 5 even while sleeping to make the most of its features.

Overall we gave the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding it’s a “very well-rounded sports watch with better smartwatch features than most sports watches”.

Whether you’re just getting started on your fitness journey or you just want more insights into how your training is going, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than the Garmin Vivoactive 5.