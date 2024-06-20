Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin now has the go-to smartwatch deal for new runners

This deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255 sporty smartwatch is great news for runners.

Currys is selling the Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £269 right now. That’s an £80 saving on the previous price of £349 .

It’s a great deal for a truly impressive sports watch. We gave the Garmin Forerunner 255 a glowing 4.5 out of 5 review, calling it “An excellent sports watch, which is reliable and full of the fitness features you most need”.

The fitness tracking and health measuring are extremely accurate and reliable here – much better than most smartwatches that you see being worn. Garmin’s GPS accuracy is legendary within the industry, while its 24/7 heart rate tracking function is capable of competing with a dedicated chest strap monitor on accuracy.

It’s also an incredibly lightweight wearable with strong battery life, capable of lasting 14 days in between charges in smartwatch mode.

That’ll come in handy for a watch that can track your sleep as well as it tracks your runs. Our reviewer was impressed by the insight it gave them into their sleep patterns. There’s a handy feature called Morning Report here, which tells you how well you’ve slept, informs you of your recovery time from your last training session an your training condition, and also advises you on the weather and any upcoming events in your calendar.

In short, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is the perfect wearable for health and fitness fanatics.

