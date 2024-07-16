Garmin now has the best priced fitness tracker for Prime Day

Anyone looking to use this Prime Day to get fitter should check out this Garmin fitness tracker deal. It’s a peach.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for just £209.99 this Prime Day. That’s a 16% saving on the £249.99 RRP.

You’ll have to be content with the Black model, as the other colours aren’t on the deal. But that kind of illustrates how great this deal is, in its own way, as those other models are otherwise identical.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with advanced fitness features, personalised sleep coaching, music playback capabilities, and an astonishing 11-day battery life provision. It’s all wrapped in a stylish polymer case, with a light, almost dainty design.

We called it “A well-rounded sports watch” in our 4-star review. Our reviewer particularly liked the Vivowatch 5’s sharp AMOLED screen, which is a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 panel that puts a lot of straight up smartwatches to shame.

They also appreciated the solid sports tracking modes, as well as its integrated smartwatch features. You expect Garmin watches to be great for health and fitness tracking – they’re the best in the business – but those latter smartwatch features are particularly noteworthy.

These smartwatch features are now in with the workout tracking screen, and backing up to the main settings menu is now nice and intuitive. The watch is also 5ATM rated, which makes it safe for showering and swimming.

All in all, a great sports watch to get you up and running before the autumn chill hits.

