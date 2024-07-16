Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin now has the best priced fitness tracker for Prime Day

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking to use this Prime Day to get fitter should check out this Garmin fitness tracker deal. It’s a peach.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for just £209.99 this Prime Day. That’s a 16% saving on the £249.99 RRP.

You’ll have to be content with the Black model, as the other colours aren’t on the deal. But that kind of illustrates how great this deal is, in its own way, as those other models are otherwise identical.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with advanced fitness features, personalised sleep coaching, music playback capabilities, and an astonishing 11-day battery life provision. It’s all wrapped in a stylish polymer case, with a light, almost dainty design.

We called it “A well-rounded sports watch” in our 4-star review. Our reviewer particularly liked the Vivowatch 5’s sharp AMOLED screen, which is a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 panel that puts a lot of straight up smartwatches to shame.

They also appreciated the solid sports tracking modes, as well as its integrated smartwatch features. You expect Garmin watches to be great for health and fitness tracking – they’re the best in the business – but those latter smartwatch features are particularly noteworthy.

These smartwatch features are now in with the workout tracking screen, and backing up to the main settings menu is now nice and intuitive. The watch is also 5ATM rated, which makes it safe for showering and swimming.

All in all, a great sports watch to get you up and running before the autumn chill hits.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

