The best Garmin watch for smaller wrists now has a miniature price tag

If you have smaller wrists and are on the lookout for a great fitness watch to track your workouts then we’ve found the deal for you.

It’s no secret that when it comes to tracking your progress in workouts and recovery, Garmin watches absolutely trump the competition, but with so many different wearables to choose from, it can be tricky to know which Garmin watch is right for you.

To that end, I’d argue that the Garmin Forerunner 265 is the best pick for most people, and right now you can buy the smaller Garmin Forerunner 265S for just $399.99 on Amazon, marking a slick $50 discount on its usual price.

The Garmin Forerunner 265S is now on sale With offline music playback, a bright AMOLED display and up to 15-days of battery life on a single charge, the Garmin Forerunner 265S is now a bargain buy for anyone who needs a smaller sized fitness watch to keep tabs on their workouts. Amazon

Was $449.99

Now just $399.99 View Deal

The main reason why the Garmin Forerunner 265S is the best buy for most folks is that, unlike a lot of the best Garmin watches of old, this particular wearable packs a ton of modern amenities that make it a joy to use, including its gorgeous AMOLED display.

In the past, Garmin watches have traditionally favoured a low-power memory-in-pixel display which, while great for battery life, isn’t exactly bursting with colour. Over the last few years however, Garmin has been making a steady attempt to move to AMOLED tech in its wearables, and the difference here is like night and day.

Thanks to the vibrant colours of AMOLED, everything from watch faces to workout data and more, simply pop onscreen. In spite of the upgraded display, the Forerunner 265S doesn’t suffer where battery life is concerned, as it’s able to run for up to 15 days on a single charge.

That’s the type of longevity that the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch could only hope to achieve. Speaking from my own experience, I’m lucky if I get more than a day from my Apple Watch SE 2.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

You also have the ability to listen to songs from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music without needing to bring your phone, so if you’d rather not be weighed down by extra tech at the next park run, then the Forerunner 265S has all you need to get going.

Speaking of running, you’ll also get reliable statistics from the Forerunner 265S after your workout, which can be incredibly helpful for an insight into where you’re improving and which areas are holding you back.

For just $399.99, the Garmin Forerunner 265S is undoubtedly feature packed and an easy win for those who want a solid fitness watch with a great screen and incredible battery life in a single package.