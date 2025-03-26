Forget all other fitness trackers, this discounted Garmin is a runner’s dream

Looking to do away with your old fitness tracker and upgrade to something new? Your only consideration right now should be this stunning offer from Garmin.

As you’ve no doubt seen, the Amazon Spring Sale is well underway with discounts on smartphones, TVs, video games and more, but for the folks out there who want to burn some extra calories, there’s an epic Garmin deal hidden amongst Amazon’s wares.

Right now, the outstanding Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has just plummeted from £349.99 to just £206.99, making it an absolute bargain buy for any runners or gym goers who appreciate detailed metrics and a long battery life.

Even though I use the Apple Watch SE 2 as my daily driver where smartwatches are concerned, I do frequently swap over to my Garmin Enduro 2 when I head out for a run, or I have a long trip planned and don’t want to pack another charging cable in my bag.

The main reason why I love Garmin watches is the ability to download music from Spotify, Deezer and more, directly to the watch itself, allowing me to then leave my phone at home and not have it weigh me down when off for a run.

While the feature is technically available on Apple Watch, I’ve found it to be fraught with problems unless you’re signed up with Apple Music. So for my fellow Spotify fans out there, Garmin is the way to go.

Compared to the one, maybe two-day battery life of most modern smartwatches, the Garmin Foreruner 255 can last for up to two-weeks on a single charge. With that kind of longevity, you’ll never have to worry about the battery running out before the end of the working day.

There’s also Garmin Pay which, when paired with the Forerunner’s battery life, does give you a back-up method of payment should your phone ever run out of battery.

Of course, the real allure of Garmin’s watches are their excellent fitness tracking, and the 255 does not disappoint. In our 4.5-star review for the watch, our tester wrote: “I particularly noticed that the GPS tracking tended to be more reliable than that of the Forerunner 245; for one thing, it connected much more quickly when starting a run (generally within just a few seconds, which was highly convenient) and for another, I found that it was less prone to the odd blip of inaccuracy that I occasionally experienced from its predecessor.”

Given that most smartwatches cost a great deal more than £206.99, take it from me, you won’t find a better and more feature packed wearable for the price.