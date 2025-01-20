This Garmin Forerunner deal is perfect for giving your New Year’s resolution a boost

Starting to flag on your New Year’s resolution to get fitter and exercise more? This offer on a Garmin Forerunner smartwatch is here to save the day.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £175.02 from Amazon and save almost a massive £115 off its usual RRP.

Was £289.99

Now £175.02 View Deal

Hailed by our reviewer as an “excellent sports watch”, and compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is perfect for anyone who wants to track their workouts and measure their progress. In fact, we found it offers “all the tracking information you’re likely to need to keep on top of your health and fitness”.

The Forerunner 255 sports Training Status, a clever function that uses your recent exercise history, heart rate variability (HRV) and performance for a personalised insight into how well you’ve trained.

At the start of each day you’ll receive a Morning Report which gives you an overview of how well you’ve slept, your recovery status and training outlook for the day. This report is customisable too, allowing you to add any metrics you’d prefer to see.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned runner, you’ll appreciate the race widget which provides you with training tips and personalised suggested workouts to help you improve your form. Plus with Garmin Coach you can see adaptive 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans from expert coaches too.

Otherwise, the Forerunner 255 is also fitted with over 30 activities to track including cycling, open water swimming, strength training and more.

We gave the Garmin Forerunner a near-perfect 4.5-star, with our reviewer concluding “if fitness is your focus, and particularly if you’re a keen runner, then this watch offers a brilliant array of reliable features to keep on top of your performance”.

It is worth noting that if you want a wearable that has more smart tools or even just a more varied app store, then you might be better suited to another option such as the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

However, if you want a wearable that offers a truly in-depth look at your fitness regime and advises you accordingly, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the Garmin Forerunner 255.