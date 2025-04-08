One of Garmin’s flagship wearables is now cheaper than an Apple Watch

This one’s for all the runners out there – you can now get the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for just a fraction of its original price.

For those who don’t know, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) is one of the most expensive (and fully featured) Garmin watches that money can buy, but thanks to a recent deal from H Samuel, the once premium smartwatch is now cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 10.

Head on over to H Samuel right now and you can bag the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for just £369.99 as opposed to its usual price of £739.99. That’s a massive saving of £370 to be had, which is more than enough to also pick up a budget phone alongside the wearable.

As much as I love my Apple Watch SE 2, when it comes tracking outdoor runs or even a hike, I also hand the reins over to a Garmin watch. Not only do they pack cutting edge sensors for detailed workout data, but they also have a battery life that far exceeds anything you’ll find on popular watches from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Because of its flagship status, the Epix Pro (Gen 2) really shows off what Garmin can do, with maxed out features across the board. Kicking things off with the battery life, it’s possible to get the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) to run for up to 16 days on a single charge, which is more than enough to wear it to bed and throughout the day without any battery anxiety.

When you do hit the trail, the watch’s gorgeous AMOLED display depicts everything from watch faces to notifications with impressive vibrancy, and it’s very easy to read in darker scenarios. Speaking of which, there’s a built-in torch on the device itself which should help you navigate any trails in the dark, or signal for help if you stumble off the path.

Of course, where the Epix Pro (Gen 2) really excels is with Garmin’s industry leading fitness tracking. In our four-star review for the device, Mike Sawh detailed: “It’s a great sports watch, it covers a large collection of activities, both indoors and outdoors, and you’ve got metrics aplenty, third-party app support and a level of training and analysis that will appeal to those who want a richer level of data.”

While Garmin watches don’t overtake Apple, Samsung and Google when it comes to smart features, there are a few modern amenities including Garmin Pay for contactless payments, as well as offline music support so you can listen to your favourite playlists on a run without needing to bring your phone.

I still can’t believe that H Samuel is selling the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for such an affordable price, so if you’re a serious runner (or hoping to be one) then this is a great accessory to buy.