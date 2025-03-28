:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This limited time Garmin Epix deal destroys the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Thomas Deehan
When it comes to running, no company offers quite the same level of support as Garmin, which is why this deal is so impressive.

Take a quick gander at the Amazon Spring Sale and you’ll spot that there’s a ton of offers on different fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit, Samsung and more, but if you’re a serious runner who probably has a marathon or two already under their belt then Garmin is the only way to go.

Whether you want to upgrade to a more feature-packed wearable, or you’re looking to buy your first fitness tracker, they don’t get much more high-end than the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 which has plummeted from £829.99 to just £568.99 in the sale.

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is now a must-buy for runners

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is designed with marathon runners and hikers in mind, with a built-in flashlight, 31-day battery life and tons of metrics for tracking your workout performance.

While that price might seem initially high to some, it is a genuine bargain for a high-end Garmin watch, especially when you consider that its closest competitor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, will currently set you back a whopping £799. The Epix even has a few features that you won’t find on the Apple Watch, namely a proper built-in flashlight.

Nestled just at the top of the chassis, this flashlight can be incredibly helpful if you’re running in the dark, not just as a means of lighting the way, but also signalling for help if you take a wrong turn.

Of course, where the device really excels is in its fitness tracking. In our four-star review, Mike Sawh had this to say: “it’s a great sports watch, it covers a large collection of activities, both indoors and outdoors, and you’ve got metrics aplenty, third-party app support and a level of training and analysis that will appeal to those who want a richer level of data.”

Unlike a lot of older Garmin watches, the Epix Pro Gen 2 features an AMOLED screen that’s much easier to read in low-light conditions, and is also bright enough to see against direct sunlight.

In spite of all of these features, battery life remains impeccable, and it’s possible to get up to 31-days of use in smartwatch mode from a single charge. That’s the kind of longevity that watches from Apple and Samsung could only dream of.

There’s plenty more to talk about regarding the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, but all you really need to know is that when it’s at this price, the watch is a bargain for fervent runners.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

