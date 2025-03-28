This limited time Garmin Epix deal destroys the Apple Watch Ultra 2

When it comes to running, no company offers quite the same level of support as Garmin, which is why this deal is so impressive.

Take a quick gander at the Amazon Spring Sale and you’ll spot that there’s a ton of offers on different fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit, Samsung and more, but if you’re a serious runner who probably has a marathon or two already under their belt then Garmin is the only way to go.

Whether you want to upgrade to a more feature-packed wearable, or you’re looking to buy your first fitness tracker, they don’t get much more high-end than the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 which has plummeted from £829.99 to just £568.99 in the sale.

While that price might seem initially high to some, it is a genuine bargain for a high-end Garmin watch, especially when you consider that its closest competitor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, will currently set you back a whopping £799. The Epix even has a few features that you won’t find on the Apple Watch, namely a proper built-in flashlight.

Nestled just at the top of the chassis, this flashlight can be incredibly helpful if you’re running in the dark, not just as a means of lighting the way, but also signalling for help if you take a wrong turn.

Of course, where the device really excels is in its fitness tracking. In our four-star review, Mike Sawh had this to say: “it’s a great sports watch, it covers a large collection of activities, both indoors and outdoors, and you’ve got metrics aplenty, third-party app support and a level of training and analysis that will appeal to those who want a richer level of data.”

Unlike a lot of older Garmin watches, the Epix Pro Gen 2 features an AMOLED screen that’s much easier to read in low-light conditions, and is also bright enough to see against direct sunlight.

In spite of all of these features, battery life remains impeccable, and it’s possible to get up to 31-days of use in smartwatch mode from a single charge. That’s the kind of longevity that watches from Apple and Samsung could only dream of.

There’s plenty more to talk about regarding the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, but all you really need to know is that when it’s at this price, the watch is a bargain for fervent runners.