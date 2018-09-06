Best Gaming PC Deals and Gaming Laptop Deals for September 2018

Best Gaming PC Deals and Gaming Laptop Deals: Looking for a premium gaming rig for an affordable price? Our handy list of deals has got you covered.

Say what you will about console gaming, there’s nothing quite like having a high-end gaming PC or laptop that can really push a game to its limits – and that’s coming from someone who’s happy to game on all platforms.

Case in point, playing Far Cry 5 in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second is an experience like no other – Montana never looked so good (outside of real life, of course).

The obvious downside to playing games this way is the general price of entry. When it comes to shelling out for a serious gaming rig, it’s not out of the ordinary for you to pay double, or even triple the price of a PS4/Xbox One.

Once you have a gaming laptop/PC however, you’ll often find that the games themselves tend to be cheaper on the platform. Online retailers such as Steam, Green Man Gaming and GoG frequently hold sales events where games can usually be had at a cheaper price than their console counterparts, saving you money in the long run.

We’ve created several price point categories in this list to help you find the deals you want quicker and easier. For instance, you’ll find plenty of mouth-watering specs in the ‘Under £1000’ category, and a fair few of respectable, if less powerful machines at the ‘Under £600’ price point.

While a gaming PC or laptop is of course great for games, they’re also worth considering for anyone who needs pure processing grunt power, too. You often find gaming PCs and laptops, with their discrete graphics and often beefy processors, apply themselves well to intensive tasks like video editing, too.

If you want to know which monitor you should pick up to compliment your new gaming PC, then check out our other list for the Best Gaming Monitors.

Best Gaming PC Deals and Gaming Laptop Deals – Under £600

Cries of the “PC Master Race” aside, we feel that PC gaming should be as inclusive as possible to match a whole range of budgets. To this end, here is our collection of the best entry-level gaming PCs and laptops that can be had for under £600.

Best Gaming PC Deals and Gaming Laptop Deals – Under £1000

Cranking things up a bit, the £600-£1000 price range will allow you to play most PC games at a level that’s on par, if not better than their console counterparts. Don’t expect to max out those settings just yet – having an enjoyably smooth experience is the name of the game here with higher frame rates than consoles.

Best Gaming PC Deals and Gaming Laptop Deals – Under £1500

Spend enough time with these machines and you’ll start to wonder why real life doesn’t look as good as games running at 4K, 60fps. This is where the “PC Master Race” earns its credentials by offering some of the best video game experiences money can buy.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.