Best Game Pass deals for August 2024

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer then Microsoft’s Game Pass service is a must have, and here are the best prices available.

At the time of writing, Game Pass is easily one of the biggest bargains in gaming. Even though it’s been subject to several price increases since it first launched way back in 2017, it still offers brilliant value for money to those who do spend a good amount of time gaming, and those who want to play the latest titles as soon as they drop.

Not only does Game Pass have a ton of must-play hits like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Minecraft, but it’s set to feature Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch, courtesy of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Whatever it is you fancy, you can be sure that Game Pass has something to suit your tastes.

Right now, a month of Game Pass Core, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate costs £6.99, £9.99 and £12.99 respectively. Core offers a handful of titles and online multiplayer, while the full library is saved for the other two tiers. Game Pass for PC mostly speaks for itself but the UItimate tier includes cloud gaming as well as access to EA Play titles.

To find the best Game Pass prices right now, keep this page bookmarked and take a look at our handy price comparison widgets below.

Best Game Pass Core deals right now

Best Game Pass for PC deals right now

Best Game Pass Ultimate deals right now

If you’re after a tablet that you can stream Game Pass titles to then you’ll definitely want to check out the best iPad Air deals, or the best iPad Mini deals for something a bit more portable.

Alternatively, you can also check up on the best iPhone deals and best Samsung Galaxy deals if you’re looking for your next upgrade.

More Game Pass deals

UK Game Pass offers:

US Game Pass offers: 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

