GAME Black Friday Deals: As the biggest UK retailer for video games, GAME will be shelling out some amazing deals this Black Friday and we’ll post the best ones here.
GAME Black Friday 2018
Gamers unite, the Black Friday deals are almost upon us so line up your wallets and get ready for some amazing discounts on the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In recent weeks, GAME has been getting ahead of the Black Friday fun by dropping some crazy deals of its own (which you can see for yourself below). Based on this trend, we expect GAME to be highly competitive throughout Black Friday.
Last year’s Black Friday event saw the UK retailer bring plenty of deals to the table. Customers could pick up a 500GB PS4 Slim with Fifa 18, Gran Turismo Sport and Knowledge is Power, all for the low price of just £200. A similar PS4 Pro bundle (with Knowledge is Power swapped for a Now TV voucher) went for only £100 more.
Things were even better for fans of the Xbox One. Bundles for the Xbox One S, which included Rocket League, Forza Motorsport 7 and yet another Now TV voucher, flew off the shelves at only £180. Given that you can currently buy similar bundles for around £229.99, one can only imagine how far they might drop for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.
With the Nintendo Switch still being fairly new this time last year, GAME’s Black Friday deals for Nintendo’s latest console didn’t have quite the same value for money as the Xbox One and PS4 bundles. Gamers could pick up a brand new Nintendo Switch for £279.99 with a free game included, such as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. As the Nintendo Switch craze has settled down a bit, we’re expecting a far more substantial discount this time around.
GAME Deals Live Now
As previously mentioned, GAME has already begun to whet our appetites with some delicious discounts ahead of Black Friday. Don’t believe us? Check them out below.
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
1TB Xbox One S with Extra Controller + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Dishonored: Death of the Outsider + NOW TV
GAME has some fantastic bundles on offer this year, and this is possibly one of the best out there right now for sheer value for money.
1TB Xbox One S with Fortnite + Forza Horizon 4 + Prey and NOW TV
If Fortnite is more to your liking than Black Ops 4, you might be better suited with this great bundle from GAME.
1TB Xbox One X with Shadow of the Tomb Raider + Forza Horizon 4 + NOW TV
This is, by far, GAME's best bundle for the Xbox One X. Two top-tier games and a NOW TV voucher make for some crazy value for money.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV
This bundle is perfect for multiplayer, giving you an extra controller (with Fortnite content) and Fifa 19. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get Doom and a NOW TV voucher.
Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
If you need a little extra storage for the money, then this bundle with a 1TB PS4 Slim is a much better bet.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
The same great deal as above but this bundle features the PS4 Pro, which is better designed to handle 4K, HDR gaming.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.
