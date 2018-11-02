GAME Black Friday Deals: As the biggest UK retailer for video games, GAME will be shelling out some amazing deals this Black Friday and we’ll post the best ones here.

GAME Black Friday 2018

Gamers unite, the Black Friday deals are almost upon us so line up your wallets and get ready for some amazing discounts on the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In recent weeks, GAME has been getting ahead of the Black Friday fun by dropping some crazy deals of its own (which you can see for yourself below). Based on this trend, we expect GAME to be highly competitive throughout Black Friday.

Last year’s Black Friday event saw the UK retailer bring plenty of deals to the table. Customers could pick up a 500GB PS4 Slim with Fifa 18, Gran Turismo Sport and Knowledge is Power, all for the low price of just £200. A similar PS4 Pro bundle (with Knowledge is Power swapped for a Now TV voucher) went for only £100 more.

Things were even better for fans of the Xbox One. Bundles for the Xbox One S, which included Rocket League, Forza Motorsport 7 and yet another Now TV voucher, flew off the shelves at only £180. Given that you can currently buy similar bundles for around £229.99, one can only imagine how far they might drop for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

With the Nintendo Switch still being fairly new this time last year, GAME’s Black Friday deals for Nintendo’s latest console didn’t have quite the same value for money as the Xbox One and PS4 bundles. Gamers could pick up a brand new Nintendo Switch for £279.99 with a free game included, such as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. As the Nintendo Switch craze has settled down a bit, we’re expecting a far more substantial discount this time around.

GAME Deals Live Now

As previously mentioned, GAME has already begun to whet our appetites with some delicious discounts ahead of Black Friday. Don’t believe us? Check them out below.

Best Xbox One Deals – GAME

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME

