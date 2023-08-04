Galaxy Z Fold 4 contract now cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus outright!

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is out in the wild, but it is quite a minor upgrade. That keeps the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a very attractive option, especially at this price.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB with 100GB of data for £31 a month. You will be paying £199 up front for this contract on the Three network.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 100GB contract is an absolute steal Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a year old now, but with a modest Z Fold 5 update now around, this deal is an absolute bargain. Mobile Phones Direct

100GB data

£31 a month View Deal

While that might sound like quite a lot to pay for the handset subsidy, it means you’re getting the phone and the entire contract for £943 over the course of the 24 months.

The iPhone 14 Plus, for instance, is £949 to buy SIM-free, even before you take the contract into consideration!

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the tablet-like foldable from Samsung with an outer display enabling you to take care of more standard tasks, before opening out to get a closer look at Google Maps, for instance, and have more screen real estate to stream video and play games.

It’s also awesome for multitasking because two apps can be open at once. So, if you’re composing an email and looking for the perfect photo to attach, you can drag and drop the pic as an attachment.

The cameras are also very capable and there’s flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Samsung placed a greater focus on durability for this model with an IPX8 rating for water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus covering the displays.

Our recently updated review concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels like a futuristic smartphone a year after launch, but with the introduction of the Z Fold 5 with an improved hinge, better performance and a brighter display, it’s not quite as tempting an option as it once was.”