Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer: We’ve found the cheapest unlimited data deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Just when we thought we’d seen the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal, another comes along to blow it out of the water.

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with unlimited data for £40.99 a month. You’ll only have to put down £100 for this brand new phone, which costs a minimum of £1,049.

Samsung’s new flippable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available on a killer contract right now. You can get unlimited everything for £40.99 a month.

You’re getting the phone in the attractive Cream hue with 256GB of storage on a contract from iD mobile which includes unlimited texts and minutes to go along with all the data you can drink down. It’s a 24 month contract.

The iD Mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see. This offer is no exception.

We’ve already put the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through its paces and afforded it a four-star score. We love the new premium design with a no-gap hinge, and it’s got got flagship performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

There’s also a much more useful 3.4-inch cover display with widgets for specific apps. We believe you should buy this phone if you “want a foldable that doesn’t compromise on power: The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is incredibly powerful, delivering some of the best benchmarks we’ve seen from any foldable to date.”

We’ve seen some good deals on the outright cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but this is an excellent offer on a pay-monthly contract. And having unlimited data at your disposal is a massive plus for anyone who loves to stream content, game online, or needs to tether their smartphone to a laptop when working remotely.

