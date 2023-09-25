Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes a free Chromebook, but you’ll need to act fast

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re yet to snap up a Galaxy Z Flip 5, this killer deal will net you a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 50GB of data for just £37.99 a month and £59.00 upfront. To get the Chromebook Go you’ll need to act fast though, because the purchase has to be made by September 28.

The deal is includes unlimited texts and minutes on the iD mobile network, while the phone itself has a hefty 256GB of storage and comes in the attractive graphite shade.

If you’re wondering, the iD Mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see.

We gave Galaxy Z Flip 5 a four-star score. We love the new premium design with a no-gap hinge, and it’s got got flagship performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

There’s also a much more useful 3.4-inch cover display with widgets for specific apps. We believe you should buy this phone if you “want a foldable that doesn’t compromise on power: The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is incredibly powerful, delivering some of the best benchmarks we’ve seen from any foldable to date.”

We’ve seen some good deals so far on outright costs and pay-monthly, but the offer of a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go might just swing it for some folks looking for a laptop to go with the new handset.

The offer entitles anyone who purchases a qualifying Galaxy Z Flip 5 from a participating retailer (this contract fits both bills). After purchasing the phone, you can visit this link to submit the claim within 30 days. Once it has been approved you’ll get your Chromebook Go sent out.

So if you’ve been on the fence about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 until now, there’s never been a better time. Remember to purchase before September 28 to be eligible.

