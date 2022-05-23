Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Drop: Samsung’s foldable is now a bargain

The once pricey Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now be had for an absolute steal thanks to an incredible deal over at Very.

Originally going for £999, the 256GB model in Cream can be had for just £649 right now. That’s a massive £350 saving over the original price.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Crash Samsung’s best foldable yet has been hit with a massive price reduction, making this the best time to see what all the fuss is about. Very

£350 off

Now £649 View Deal

Given that foldable technology has yet to become available at an affordable, or even mid-range level at launch, this is one of the best ways to hop on the bandwagon without breaking the bank.

While tech fans have been understandably sceptical about the durability of foldable phones in the past (this journalist included), Samsung has finally managed to make good on its promise of delivering a high end phone in a compact form with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Bringing back the classic flip-phone feel that was popularised by companies like Motorola, the Z Flip 3 feels like a blast from the past and a wholly modern device all at the same time.

When folded, the phone can be easily placed into a pocket or handbag, and the external Cover Screen lets you catch up with your notifications without needing to open up the device.

Despite its portability however, the Z Flip 3 still houses a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s perfect for watching content on the go.

In typical Samsung style, the two rear-facing cameras (one wide, one ultra-wide) capture stunning images full of colour, and thanks to the Flip 3’s ability to sit upright like a laptop, it can be very easy to frame the device’s selfie camera for a spot of vlogging.

By any stretch, the Z Flip 3 is an amazing phone – it received 4-stars in our final verdict after all – but with a high price, it’s likely that too many people missed out at launch. Thanks to this deal however, the price is no longer an issue, making this the best time to see what all the fuss is about.