Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch fans need to see this price cut before it goes

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest generation of the brilliant Wear OS smartwatch series and, surprisingly, it’s already on sale.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth in the larger 44mm side for just $259.72 in the United States. That’s a 21% saving on the $329.99 asking price.

Galaxy Watch 7 gets surprising price plunge

Galaxy Watch 7 gets surprising price plunge

There’s 21% off the latest generation Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon right now. And that’s on the larger 44mm model too.

  • Amazon
  • Was $329.99
  • Now $259.72
View Deal

This model is available in a range of colours and it’s available with fast delivery at no extra cost through Amazon Prime.

Samsung only launched this phone at the end of July this year and the 7th generation represents a sizeable step forward for the range.

The key new feature is the Energy Score tool (pictured above), which aims to offer insight into your readiness for the day based on your sleep and recovery from exercise, or other factors like alcohol, the previous day.

For runners and cyclists the addition of dual-band GPS is a big deal, if you’ve previously avoided the Galaxy Watch series for fears over positional accuracy. Samsung Health tools also include a medical-grade ECG and there’s also blood pressure monitoring too.

Beyond activity and health tracking, it also offers a brilliant Wear OS smartwatch experience backed by Samsung’s own One UI Watch software. There’s Google Maps and the Google Play store to enjoy here.

Our reviewer Michael Sawh, who in my opinion is the go-to guy on these matters, recommends the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 4-star review.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a great smartwatch for Android users even if it is not a massively overhauled update to the Galaxy Watch 6. If you value strong core smartwatch features, rich fitness and sleep tracking support and like the idea of having serious health monitoring features, it will certainly appeal.”

You might like…

Beats Studio Pro headphones are over 50% off weeks out from Black Friday

Beats Studio Pro headphones are over 50% off weeks out from Black Friday

Chris Smith 8 mins ago
This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle lets you upgrade everything in one go

This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle lets you upgrade everything in one go

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Black Friday comes early with this 60GB Giffgaff deal

Black Friday comes early with this 60GB Giffgaff deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words