Galaxy Watch fans need to see this price cut before it goes

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest generation of the brilliant Wear OS smartwatch series and, surprisingly, it’s already on sale.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth in the larger 44mm side for just $259.72 in the United States. That’s a 21% saving on the $329.99 asking price.

This model is available in a range of colours and it’s available with fast delivery at no extra cost through Amazon Prime.

Samsung only launched this phone at the end of July this year and the 7th generation represents a sizeable step forward for the range.

The key new feature is the Energy Score tool (pictured above), which aims to offer insight into your readiness for the day based on your sleep and recovery from exercise, or other factors like alcohol, the previous day.

For runners and cyclists the addition of dual-band GPS is a big deal, if you’ve previously avoided the Galaxy Watch series for fears over positional accuracy. Samsung Health tools also include a medical-grade ECG and there’s also blood pressure monitoring too.

Beyond activity and health tracking, it also offers a brilliant Wear OS smartwatch experience backed by Samsung’s own One UI Watch software. There’s Google Maps and the Google Play store to enjoy here.

Our reviewer Michael Sawh, who in my opinion is the go-to guy on these matters, recommends the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 4-star review.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a great smartwatch for Android users even if it is not a massively overhauled update to the Galaxy Watch 6. If you value strong core smartwatch features, rich fitness and sleep tracking support and like the idea of having serious health monitoring features, it will certainly appeal.”