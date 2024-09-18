Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has plummeted to just £198

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an excellent smartwatch for Android users. It’s stylish, packed with awesome software and fitness features and is currently on sale.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just £198 right now, which is a huge saving on the original £359 asking price for this 2023 Wear OS smartwatch. It comes in black.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at £198 Samaung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a 2023 flagship smartwatch that’s now available at a bargain price. Amazon

Was £359

Now £198 View Deal

You’ll get fast delivery at no extra cost, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber meaning you’ll have it by the weekend.

This is the larger 47mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is distinguishable over the standard edition by the stainless steel design and physical rotating bezel that helps to control the UI.

The display offers Super AMOLED technology for a crisp and vibrant experience to showcase Wear OS 4 out of the box. The Google Play Store is included, as is Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant and Samsung Wallet for easy contactless payments.

Health and fitness wise, you’ll benefit from the large swathe of sensors that produce accurate heart rate stats, GPS, Vo2 Max, ECG, blood pressure and more. Battery life is up to 40 hours with the always-on display switched off.

Our reviewer gave the device a four star score, recommending it to people who “want a reliable watch for an Android phone.”

He wrote: “With accurate tracking, good software and plenty of features, the Watch 6 Classic is a very good smartwatch.”

Our reviewer concluded: “If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate. The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS, but there are familiar caveats around battery life – which will put off some users. If you can look past this, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy buy.”