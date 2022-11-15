 large image

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro scores hefty price cut ahead of Black Friday

Fancy a huge 12% saving on one of the best smart watches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Step right this way.

Amazon is revving up for Black Friday with a whole host of deals, and this one in particular has caught our eye. You don’t often get meaningful savings on current top-end tech, but that’s precisely what this deal represents.

Save 12% on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ahead of Black Friday

Save 12% on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ahead of Black Friday

You can currently save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, one of the finest smartwatches on the market, ahead of Black Friday.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro going for £379. That’s a saving of £50, or 12%. You can specify it in either colour too, whether that’s Black or Titanium. There’s only the one size option at 45mm, so those with smaller wrists might want to weigh their options carefully before buying, even at this price.

While the big saving here is on the Bluetooth model, you can also save 10% if you want to add LTE connectivity to the equation.

We called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro “one of the best Wear OS wearables currently available” in our 4-star review back in August.

“For the money you get a rugged smartwatch with a splash of advanced health and fitness tracking services traditionally only seen on more premium devices like the Garmin Forerunner 955. This makes the Galaxy Watch 5 one of the best all-round wearables on the market,” we concluded.

It’s a very similar device to the plain Galaxy Watch 5, with the main difference being the Pro’s titanium bezel with raised edges. Together with a sapphire crystal cover for the OLED display, it’s a more rugged option for hardcore workout fanatics and outdoorsy types.

