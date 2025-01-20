The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is back to an iPad-busting price

If you’re looking for a tablet with a stylish design, spacious screen and some handy productivity features, look no further than this brilliant Samsung Galaxy Tab deal.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has dropped to just £156.26 on Amazon, meaning you could save a whopping 35% on the 64GB tablet simply by shopping today. This device would usually cost you £239, so act now to save £82.74 while this deal lasts.

Get the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for 35% less Don’t miss this huge discount on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. The tablet has dropped from £239 to just £156.26 on Amazon for a limited time only. Shop today to save £82.74 – or 35% – while this offer lasts. Amazon

Was £239

Now £156.26 View Deal

While this offer isn’t the very lowest we’ve seen the tablet fall in price, it definitely isn’t far off. In fact, it’s only £2.29 more than the A9 Plus’s lowest price thus far, making now a great time to snap it up if you don’t mind spending the price of a cup of coffee on top of the previous bargain price.

The tablet has also seen a sizable 32% discount on Amazon US, dropping the price down from $219.99 to just $149.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a mid-range tablet released by Samsung in 2023.

The tablet features a modern metal design in a choice of three neutral finishes – Graphite, Silver and Navy – that make it look more premium than its price tag.

The 11-inch LCD display has a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, while the speakers create an immersive 3D effect whether you’re listening to music or streaming a movie. You can split the screen into up to three sections for multitasking too, allowing you to take notes, watch a video and join a video chat at the same time, for example.

This particular model is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though the latter is expandable up to a huge 1TB for storing all your files, photos and apps.

There’s also an 8-megapixel rear camera for taking quick snaps and scanning documents, along with a 2-megapixel front camera for video conferencing. Finally, the 5100 mAh battery will keep you going wherever you are, whether you’re doing a bit of last-minute work on your commute or are in need of some in-flight entertainment.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a flagship smartphone to pair with your new tablet, look no further than this tempting Galaxy S24 deal – now just £649.