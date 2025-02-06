It’s the last day to get extra storage and Galaxy Buds for free with the S25 Ultra

Tempted to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra? Best not to wait around then or you may miss out on Samsung’s phenomenal offer.

The official launch of the Galaxy S25 range is almost upon us now and while we’re excited to see this fantastic phone out in the wild, it does mean that Samsung’s plethora of pre-order bonuses are about to disappear forever.

If you didn’t know, you can save £100 on the cost of the 512GB model of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 when you use the code S25AI at the checkout. That’s an epic deal that’s set to expire at midnight tonight, so there’s precious time left to make use of it.

Phenomenal Galaxy S25 deal – ends today This is your last chance to get £100 off the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Plus, if you use the code S25AI at the checkout then you can bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 too. Samsung

Use code S25AI

Now £1249 View Deal

While it doesn’t represent a massive overhaul against the S24 Ultra, or even the S23 Ultra for that matter, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still the best Android phone you can buy right now thanks to a plethora of top-shelf features.

For starters, the already great screen has been made slightly larger, jumping up to 6.9-inches by shaving down the surrounding bezels, which also creates a very cinematic effect that draws you in when watching film and TV.

Of course, where Samsung’s Ultra phones always stand out is in the camera department. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra takes a phenomenal photo, there’s no arguing that fact – but the hardware is very familiar. The S25 Ultra retains the same 200MP main, 10MP 3x and 50MP 5x cameras, while the 12MP ultrawide has seen a jump to 50MP, so it’s safe to say that, generally speaking, you’ll get pretty similar results to the S24 Ultra.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

It is worth noting however that the upgraded ultrawide lens does allow for more detail packed landscape shots which are always handy to rely on when you’re on holiday and want to capture the true scale of the locales you’re visiting.

The iconic S Pen makes a return here, which allows the S25 Ultra to be used like a digital notebook in a pinch, or for a spot of digital drawing if your creative side needs an output.

On top of the aforementioned deals, you can even get up to £660 off when you trade in certain handsets, so if you are looking to upgrade, make sure to see how much you could get for your current phone to make the deal even sweeter.