The Samsung Galaxy S25 hasn’t been out a month and it’s already discounted

Even though the new Samsung Galaxy S25 only hit store shelves at the start of February, it’s already got a sizeable price cut attached.

It’s no surprise that Samsung phones don’t hold their value in quite the same way as competing Apple handsets (you can pin that down to Apple’s smaller range of products), but I’m genuinely surprised to see just how much the Galaxy S25 has fallen by in such a short period of time.

If you head on over to Voxi right now, you can get the Galaxy S25, which typically retails at £799, for the far cheaper rate of only £720. That’s a gigantic £79 reduction for anyone who didn’t immediately upgrade to Samsung’s newer range at launch.

Even though it’s now available for quite a bit less, don’t be mistaken, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still a fantastic phone. Sure, it’s not an exciting revamp by any means, but thanks to Samsung’s careful iterative updates, it’s a solid phone that leaves you wanting for very little.

Right off the bat, its gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display is a joy to use. It’s bright, brimming with detail and the adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz is great for scrolling through social media and gaming. It sits head and shoulders about the iPhone 16’s display, which is still stuck with the 60Hz refresh rate of old.

On top of its refresh rate, the S25 can thank the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood for its excellent overall performance. This is Qualcomm’s latest cutting edge chip, and the same one present in the more premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

That processing power goes hand in hand with all the current capabilities of Galaxy AI, which can remove unwanted objects from a picture and fill in the blank space, as well as offer real-time translation across a ton of different languages.

As a final note, the Galaxy S25 boasts no less than three incredibly capable rear-facing cameras. In her four-star review, Britta O’Boyle wrote: “the main camera is the best performer of the three – no surprises there. It offers good detail, good dynamic range and it performs well in all lighting conditions, delivering consistent results with very little effort from you.”

For all that you get here, the Galaxy S25 is arguably now a much more cost effective buy than the iPhone 16, and a bargain for existing Samsung fans looking to upgrade. Just be aware that you need to add a minimum £10 rolling SIM to your order to get the deal, but that can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any further payments.