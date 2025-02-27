Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 hasn’t been out a month and it’s already discounted

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though the new Samsung Galaxy S25 only hit store shelves at the start of February, it’s already got a sizeable price cut attached.

It’s no surprise that Samsung phones don’t hold their value in quite the same way as competing Apple handsets (you can pin that down to Apple’s smaller range of products), but I’m genuinely surprised to see just how much the Galaxy S25 has fallen by in such a short period of time.

If you head on over to Voxi right now, you can get the Galaxy S25, which typically retails at £799, for the far cheaper rate of only £720. That’s a gigantic £79 reduction for anyone who didn’t immediately upgrade to Samsung’s newer range at launch.

Get the Galaxy S25 while it’s cheap

Get the Galaxy S25 while it’s cheap

Anyone who’s held out on upgrading to the Galaxy S25, your patience has been rewarded with this sizeable price cut courtesy of Voxi.

  • Voxi
  • Was £799
  • Now just £720
View Deal

Even though it’s now available for quite a bit less, don’t be mistaken, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is still a fantastic phone. Sure, it’s not an exciting revamp by any means, but thanks to Samsung’s careful iterative updates, it’s a solid phone that leaves you wanting for very little.

Right off the bat, its gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display is a joy to use. It’s bright, brimming with detail and the adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz is great for scrolling through social media and gaming. It sits head and shoulders about the iPhone 16’s display, which is still stuck with the 60Hz refresh rate of old.

On top of its refresh rate, the S25 can thank the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood for its excellent overall performance. This is Qualcomm’s latest cutting edge chip, and the same one present in the more premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

That processing power goes hand in hand with all the current capabilities of Galaxy AI, which can remove unwanted objects from a picture and fill in the blank space, as well as offer real-time translation across a ton of different languages.

As a final note, the Galaxy S25 boasts no less than three incredibly capable rear-facing cameras. In her four-star review, Britta O’Boyle wrote: “the main camera is the best performer of the three – no surprises there. It offers good detail, good dynamic range and it performs well in all lighting conditions, delivering consistent results with very little effort from you.”

For all that you get here, the Galaxy S25 is arguably now a much more cost effective buy than the iPhone 16, and a bargain for existing Samsung fans looking to upgrade. Just be aware that you need to add a minimum £10 rolling SIM to your order to get the deal, but that can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any further payments.

You might like…

This Chromebook deal shows why Windows laptops can’t compete

This Chromebook deal shows why Windows laptops can’t compete

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 16e, the iPhone SE is just £199

Forget the iPhone 16e, the iPhone SE is just £199

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
This Samsung Chromebook now comes with a free Galaxy A35

This Samsung Chromebook now comes with a free Galaxy A35

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access