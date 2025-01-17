Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 price cut just made the S25 pointless

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has become ultra-affordable in the run-up to the Galaxy S25 launch. Don’t miss this opportunity to pick up the 2024 smartphone at a £150 discount. 

The 128GB Galaxy S24 has dropped from £799 to just £649 when you order through Giffgaff. That’s 18% off the usual price of the phone just one year after it first landed in stores. 

Save £150 with this brilliant Galaxy S24 deal

Snap up the Samsung Galaxy S24 for less with this fantastic Giffgaff deal. This powerful, pocket-sized phone is now just £649 down from £799, saving you 18% when you shop today.

Not only is this a fantastic deal on the phone alone, but you can also add 25GB of data for as little as £10 a month with a Giffgaff SIM running on O2’s network. You can also change your plan anytime, giving you plenty of flexibility if you decide you need more data later down the line. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth buying? 

Samsung Galaxy S23 on table
Recommended

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices

Pros

  • One of a few powerful, small Android phones
  • Pricing makes more sense than the Plus
  • Some clever AI features

Cons

  • The camera should have been overhauled
  • Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s entry-level flagship phone for 2024, making it a great option if you’re looking for a small but powerful smartphone. 

The phone combines a bright 6.2-inch, 120Hz display with a very capable triple camera led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Exynos 2400 chipset offers brilliant performance capable of competing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in US models, while the 4000 mAh battery delivers good endurance for a phone of its size. 

The phone also takes advantage of some neat new Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate, Note Assist to summarise notes, Chat Assist to help you strike the right tone in your messages and posts and Google’s handy Circle To Search tool. 

“There isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S24 review

Looking for a different deal? 

At just £509, the iPhone 14 Plus is another former flagship that has seen a sizable discount this week. 

