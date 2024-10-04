Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Plus, we took a big gulp when we saw the price point. £1,000 was quite expensive for a sub-Ultra phone. However, this price cut makes the phone a much more reasonable consideration.

Voxi is selling the Galaxy S24 Plus with 5G for £810 if you pay in full. The phone comes with 256GB of storage and is available in three colours; violet, black and grey.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus down to a reasonable price!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus down to a reasonable price!

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Galaxy AI is down to £810, from its £999 asking price. Head over to Voxi where they have amazing value data plans to pair with the phone.

  • Voxi
  • Was £999
  • Now £810
View Deal

The phone is shipped free of charge too! What you will need is to sign up for at least one month of a data plan from Voxi, which is the MVNO owned by Vodafone. With its deals, you’re getting the same Vodafone 5G speeds and service for calls and messages.

Voxi has some cracking deals on the table at the moment, which means you’re more than likely to stay with the network rather than cancel at any time.

Right now, the cheapest plan is just £10 a month, which affords you 45GB of data a month (up from 20GB) and you’ll get unmetered access to the top social networks.

For £15 a month you’ll get 105GB of data (up from the usual 35GB) and unlimited social, music and video apps. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal on the music side and YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more on the video side.

As for the Galaxy S24+ itself, you’re getting a truly excellent Samsung handset that was released at the beginning of 2024. It’s headlined by the genuinely useful new wave of Galaxy AI features and promises a full 7-years of Android updates, meaning this phone should last for an eternity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A familiar 2024 flagship with a great screen and useful GenAI capabilities, but the camera needs some TLC

Pros

  • Galaxy AI is genuinely useful
  • Larger, faster screen
  • All-day battery life and then some

Cons

  • Same camera setup as S22 Plus
  • Exynos & Snapdragon chipset split is back

There’s well more than all day battery life and you’ll get a big and bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with the high-end LPTO-enabled 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s also top performance from the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy, which offers on-device support for that Galaxy AI innovation. Our reviewer gave it four stars from a possible 5 and said you should buy if you’re looking for a great all rounder.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a good, if not exceptional, all-rounder, with a nice screen, powerful processor and a premium build.”

You might like…

Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
This Amazon deal makes home security affordable

This Amazon deal makes home security affordable

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Amazon has an epic Kindle Scribe deal right now

Amazon has an epic Kindle Scribe deal right now

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words