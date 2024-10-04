Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Plus, we took a big gulp when we saw the price point. £1,000 was quite expensive for a sub-Ultra phone. However, this price cut makes the phone a much more reasonable consideration.

Voxi is selling the Galaxy S24 Plus with 5G for £810 if you pay in full. The phone comes with 256GB of storage and is available in three colours; violet, black and grey.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus down to a reasonable price! The Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Galaxy AI is down to £810, from its £999 asking price. Head over to Voxi where they have amazing value data plans to pair with the phone. Voxi

Was £999

Now £810 View Deal

The phone is shipped free of charge too! What you will need is to sign up for at least one month of a data plan from Voxi, which is the MVNO owned by Vodafone. With its deals, you’re getting the same Vodafone 5G speeds and service for calls and messages.

Voxi has some cracking deals on the table at the moment, which means you’re more than likely to stay with the network rather than cancel at any time.

Right now, the cheapest plan is just £10 a month, which affords you 45GB of data a month (up from 20GB) and you’ll get unmetered access to the top social networks.

For £15 a month you’ll get 105GB of data (up from the usual 35GB) and unlimited social, music and video apps. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal on the music side and YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more on the video side.

As for the Galaxy S24+ itself, you’re getting a truly excellent Samsung handset that was released at the beginning of 2024. It’s headlined by the genuinely useful new wave of Galaxy AI features and promises a full 7-years of Android updates, meaning this phone should last for an eternity.

A familiar 2024 flagship with a great screen and useful GenAI capabilities, but the camera needs some TLC Pros Galaxy AI is genuinely useful

Larger, faster screen

All-day battery life and then some Cons Same camera setup as S22 Plus

Exynos & Snapdragon chipset split is back

There’s well more than all day battery life and you’ll get a big and bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with the high-end LPTO-enabled 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s also top performance from the Exynos 2400 for Galaxy, which offers on-device support for that Galaxy AI innovation. Our reviewer gave it four stars from a possible 5 and said you should buy if you’re looking for a great all rounder.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a good, if not exceptional, all-rounder, with a nice screen, powerful processor and a premium build.”