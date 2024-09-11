Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 now comes with a free Samsung Chromebook

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Order the Samsung Galaxy S24 handset on this generous contract from Mobiles UK and you’ll receive 100GB of data each month and nab a free Samsung Chromebook Go worth £299.

This contract, powered by ID Mobile, includes 100GB of 5G data and unlimited calls and texts for just £29 upfront and £27.99 a month for 24-months.

In order to claim your free Chromebook Go, visit this address, upload proof of purchase and follow the steps within 30 days. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the best small, flagship-level Android smartphones we’ve reviewed this year as it boasts a capable camera, long battery life and Samsung’s Galaxy AI toolkit. 

Sporting a 50MP main lens with OIS, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide, the S24 is an admirable camera phone that’s able to take detailed and vibrant shots in true Samsung fashion. 

You can even enhance and upgrade your captured shots thanks to the inclusion of Galaxy AI which allows you to delete unwanted people or objects or even entirely change the background of your photo with just a few taps.

Its AI prowess doesn’t end there. You’ll find Live Translate which enables you to converse seamlessly in real-time with someone speaking a different language and Circle to Search which allows you to search for something you’ve come across on your screen simply by drawing a circle around it. 

We gave the S24 a four-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “you should buy if you want a small, powerful Android phone.”

Max continues “there isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell.”

If you need a powerful and reliable Android smartphone that’s budget friendly but still boasts advanced features then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this Galaxy S24 deal. Act fast and you can even claim a free Chromebook Go worth £299 within 30-days of your purchase.

