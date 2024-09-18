Galaxy S24 is now so much cheaper than the iPhone 16

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently available on the cheap and if you’re thinking about an iPhone 16 investment, this might sway you towards the Android side.

Voxi is offering the standard edition Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £609.40, which is down on the £799 RRP on the product. You’ll get the choice of Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, and Marble Grey – each with 128GB of storage. You’ll also get free next working day delivery if you order before 10pm.

Bargain price on Galaxy S24 with dynamite 5G plans You can get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £609.40 at Voxi. Their month-to-month contracts are also on sale too. Voxi

RRP: £799

Now: £609.40 View Deal

You will need to choose a plan from Voxi, which is an MVNO but there’s no contract involved, meaning you only have to pay month-by-month for the service, which you can cancel at any time.

Voxi is powered by Vodafone so you’ll get the same level of service as you was from the main network – including fast 5G data. There are some great deals at the moment too. The cheapest plan is just £10 a month. You’ll get 45GB of data a month (up from 20GB) and you’ll get unmetered access to the top social networks.

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices Pros One of a few powerful, small Android phones

Pricing makes more sense than the Plus

Some clever AI features Cons The camera should have been overhauled

Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

For £15 a month you’ll get 105GB of data (up from the usual 35GB) and unlimited social, music and video apps. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal on the music side and YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more on the video side.

The Galaxy S24 was released early in 2024 and is perfect for users who don’t want a huge screen, but don’t want to sacrifice on power and other flagship features.

Our reviewer gave it a 4-star score and said: “For the right person … the Galaxy S24 can still be a great phone. The size is its main selling point, and it’s one of the few remaining Android phones that’s powerful and not massive. You are also getting 7 years of OS updates, far more than the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo offer. This is a phone that could last until Android 21 arrives, and that’s great news.”