Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 is now so much cheaper than the iPhone 16

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently available on the cheap and if you’re thinking about an iPhone 16 investment, this might sway you towards the Android side.

Voxi is offering the standard edition Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £609.40, which is down on the £799 RRP on the product. You’ll get the choice of Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, and Marble Grey – each with 128GB of storage. You’ll also get free next working day delivery if you order before 10pm.

Bargain price on Galaxy S24 with dynamite 5G plans

Bargain price on Galaxy S24 with dynamite 5G plans

You can get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £609.40 at Voxi. Their month-to-month contracts are also on sale too.

  • Voxi
  • RRP: £799
  • Now: £609.40
View Deal

You will need to choose a plan from Voxi, which is an MVNO but there’s no contract involved, meaning you only have to pay month-by-month for the service, which you can cancel at any time.

Voxi is powered by Vodafone so you’ll get the same level of service as you was from the main network – including fast 5G data. There are some great deals at the moment too. The cheapest plan is just £10 a month. You’ll get 45GB of data a month (up from 20GB) and you’ll get unmetered access to the top social networks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices

Pros

  • One of a few powerful, small Android phones
  • Pricing makes more sense than the Plus
  • Some clever AI features

Cons

  • The camera should have been overhauled
  • Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

For £15 a month you’ll get 105GB of data (up from the usual 35GB) and unlimited social, music and video apps. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal on the music side and YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more on the video side.

The Galaxy S24 was released early in 2024 and is perfect for users who don’t want a huge screen, but don’t want to sacrifice on power and other flagship features.

Our reviewer gave it a 4-star score and said: “For the right person … the Galaxy S24 can still be a great phone. The size is its main selling point, and it’s one of the few remaining Android phones that’s powerful and not massive. You are also getting 7 years of OS updates, far more than the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo offer. This is a phone that could last until Android 21 arrives, and that’s great news.”

You might like…

Best Game Pass deals for September 2024

Best Game Pass deals for September 2024

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for September 2024

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for September 2024

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Best AirPods Pro deals for September 2024

Best AirPods Pro deals for September 2024

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
This Wear OS device outlasts the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s cheaper

This Wear OS device outlasts the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s cheaper

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Pixel Buds Pro are back to their Prime Day price

Pixel Buds Pro are back to their Prime Day price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus is now super cheap

Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus is now super cheap

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words