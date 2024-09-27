Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 FE now comes with double data at no extra cost

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is hot off the production press and so is this fresh deal that gets you double the 5G data.

Over at Mobile Phones direct, you’ll get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 300GB of data for £26 a month. That gets you unlimited texts and unlimited minutes too, naturally.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets double data deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets double data deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 300GB of data for £26 a month with £89 down.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 300GB of data
  • £26 a month
View Deal

This two-year contract is with the Vodafone network and only commands an £89 cost up front to go towards the cost of your phone. The phone itself comes with 128GB of storage and is available in the graphite shade. Estimated delivery is in 4-7 days.

The Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X panel and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1080 and a 60-120Hz refresh rate too. The phone is equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor, which is a slightly under-clocked version of the Exynos 2400 chip that ships with the Galaxy S24 globally. You’ll get 8GB of RAM too.

The Galaxy S24 FE also has a large 4,700mAh battery that offers good wired and wireless charging speeds. There’s 25W wired, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W wireless powershare for replenishing your phones too.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation, as well as an ultrawide 12-megapixel sensor to back it up. Rounding out the rear array is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

The S24 FE is the latest of Samsung’s ‘Fan Edition’ versions of its top smartphones that promise very similar specs with a more agreeable price tag.

You’ll also the same Galaxy AI experience as the Galaxy S24 and it arrives in the camera experience, including the AI-enhanced shooting and editing. You’ll get the signature Nightography feature, alongside Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) for vibrant photos.

You might like…

Last chance to get a Dyson heater massively reduced

Last chance to get a Dyson heater massively reduced

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
The Meta Quest 3S’s pre-order bonus is too good to miss

The Meta Quest 3S’s pre-order bonus is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Xbox controllers are going cheap – time to stock up

Xbox controllers are going cheap – time to stock up

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Pixel 9 price cut obliterates the iPhone 16

Pixel 9 price cut obliterates the iPhone 16

Chris Smith 1 day ago
The first Apple AirPods 4 price drop is here

The first Apple AirPods 4 price drop is here

Chris Smith 1 day ago
One of 2024’s most acclaimed games is now just £19.99

One of 2024’s most acclaimed games is now just £19.99

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words