Galaxy S24 FE now comes with double data at no extra cost

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is hot off the production press and so is this fresh deal that gets you double the 5G data.

Over at Mobile Phones direct, you’ll get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 300GB of data for £26 a month. That gets you unlimited texts and unlimited minutes too, naturally.

This two-year contract is with the Vodafone network and only commands an £89 cost up front to go towards the cost of your phone. The phone itself comes with 128GB of storage and is available in the graphite shade. Estimated delivery is in 4-7 days.

The Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X panel and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1080 and a 60-120Hz refresh rate too. The phone is equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor, which is a slightly under-clocked version of the Exynos 2400 chip that ships with the Galaxy S24 globally. You’ll get 8GB of RAM too.

The Galaxy S24 FE also has a large 4,700mAh battery that offers good wired and wireless charging speeds. There’s 25W wired, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W wireless powershare for replenishing your phones too.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation, as well as an ultrawide 12-megapixel sensor to back it up. Rounding out the rear array is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

The S24 FE is the latest of Samsung’s ‘Fan Edition’ versions of its top smartphones that promise very similar specs with a more agreeable price tag.

You’ll also the same Galaxy AI experience as the Galaxy S24 and it arrives in the camera experience, including the AI-enhanced shooting and editing. You’ll get the signature Nightography feature, alongside Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) for vibrant photos.