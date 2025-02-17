The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

The battle to be the best mid-range phone just got interesting as the Galaxy S24 FE has fallen to the same price as the Pixel 8a.

The Google Pixel 8a is easily one of the top mid-range phones you can buy right now, thanks to a great set of cameras, excellent software and more. Until now, it would have been an easy pick for most buyers, but now the Galaxy S24 FE has just entered the fray.

Usually priced at $649.99, the Samsung Galaxy FE is arguably poised as being an ‘entry-level flagship’, but now that it’s just dropped to only $499.99 on Amazon, that device is firmly within the mid-range smartphone camp, making it an absolute bargain buy.

Galaxy S24 FE for only $499.99 Samsung's entry-level flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 FE, is now down to the same price as the Pixel 8a, making it a bargain amongst the mid-range crowd.

Was $649.99

Now just $499.99 View Deal

For starters, the phone boasts a high-end aluminium frame, alongside IP68 dust and water resistance, not to mention using Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the display, all of which is rare to find on a phone of this price, but it should allow the S24 FE to withstand a fair amount of the elements.

Speaking of the display, the S24 FE packs a super bright and large 6.7-inch panel, which is encompassed by fairly small bezels, giving you plenty of real estate for the price and making it a great phone for watching films and TV shows on the go.

You won’t have to worry about the screen eating into the battery life either as there’s a sizeable 4700mAh cell under the hood which should easily get you through a decent day of use without needing to run for the nearest power outlet.

On the camera side, you’ve got three rear facing sensors spearheaded by an impressive 50MP wide-angle lens, which should be perfect for capturing tons of detail with that signature saturated look that Samsung phones are known for.

As an added bonus, the Galaxy S24 FE has been scheduled for seven generations worth of software and security updates, so you’ll be able to use this phone for quite some time to come without any concern that it’ll fall behind.

At just $499.99, this is your chance to get a flagship style phone for a mid-range price, which easily overshadows other phones that typicallly sit around this price point.