Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Chris Smith

If it’s time to upgrade your smartphone and you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, look no further than this Galaxy S23 contract.

Mobiles UK is selling the Galaxy S23 with 100GB of 5G data for £22.99 a month. There’s only a £49 upfront fee too. This is the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 and comes in the attractive Cream shade.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 can be nabbed with 100GB of data for just £22.99 with £49 upfront payment.

Over the course of a 24 month contract you’ll only be paying pennies over £600 for the phone and the contract, which comes with unlimited minutes and texts.

The contract is with the iD mobile network, which is an MVNO owned by Carphone Warehouse in the UK. It runs off Three’s mobile infrastructure, meaning you’ll get the same quality data speeds and cellular service, but save money compared to a Three contract.

As for the Galaxy S23, it’s around 18 months old now and has been replaced by the Galaxy S24.

However, there isn’t a huge amount of difference between these phones and even in 2024 our reviewer says it “remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life – and with the release of the newer S24, it’s cheaper than ever.”

He praised the pocketable, minimalistic design with an excellent 6.1-inch display, all-day battery life and true flagship performance. Since its release the phone has also got better thanks to the new Galaxy AI smarts coming via a software update.

Our reviewer said it’s perfect for users who want a smaller smartphone without having to compromise on performance.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

