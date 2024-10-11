Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Torn between an iOS or Android smartphone? This jaw-dropping offer on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may just sway your decision.

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £379. Or if you don’t mind some signs of wear and tear, you could opt for the handset in ‘good’ condition for an absolute bargain at just £249.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is more affordable than ever

Get a certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £379.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £379
Regardless of the condition, all refurbished Giffgaff handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition. 

Keep in mind that to take advantage of this Giffgaff deal, you will need to add a minimum £10 SIM to your order. This SIM is flexible and can be cancelled at any time to avoid any future costs. 

Considering Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone SE is currently retailing for £429, this S21 Ultra deal is seriously worth snapping up. 

With a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, capable processor and impressive camera setup, the Galaxy S21 Ultra can still hold its own three years after its release. 

The camera hardware is undoubtedly the star of the S21 Ultra’s show, thanks to its four impressive rear lenses and genuinely useful software features. At its heart is a stunning 108MP main lens that’s able to take wonderfully detailed images with a sharp yet natural tone.

This main sensor is supported by 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephoto lenses which all work to make the Galaxy S21 Ultra a truly versatile camera smartphone. 

It’s worth keeping in mind that Samsung has promised the Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive four years of Android OS updates, which will only take the handset up to Android 15. If you want a handset that will last longer, then you might be better suited to a newer smartphone.

Overall we gave the Galaxy S21 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding the handset is: “big, powerful and very capable”.

If you need an affordable smartphone that can handle everyday tasks in its stride, takes stunning photos and boasts a stunningly detailed screen for watching HDR content, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remains a fantastic choice.

