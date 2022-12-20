 large image

Galaxy S21 FE now a perfect low-cost upgrade with incredible bonuses

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of our favourite sub-flagship phones and this deal practically pays you to own one.

Mobilesdirect.co.uk is offering a free Galaxy S21 FE on a £20 a month contract with 100GB of monthly data and unlimited texts and minutes.

The deal is on the Three network and there’s a choice of white, graphite, lavender and olive hues for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 128GB of storage. Of course, the phone is 5G ready and you’ll be signing up for a 24-month contract.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for nothing down and 100GB

The Galaxy S21 FE is a fantastic sub-flagship phone and this deal makes it a no brainer upgrade

  • Mobiles Direct
  • 100GB data
  • £20 a month
£0 upfront

Not only that, you can claim £100 back from Samsung and you’ll be entitled to a 12-month Disney+ subscription which is worth £79.90. So, as we said, they’re practically paying you for it!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a triple rear camera and an ultra-wide-angle option and a large 4,500 battery.

We reviewed the phone earlier this year, giving it a four-star score for the bright colourful screen, strong IP rating and presence of Qi charging. The £699 RRP was a little expensive at the time, but at this price no-one’s asking.

“The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” our reviewer Max Parker wrote. “It isn’t the most exciting phone I’ve reviewed recently, though, and I can’t help but feel it’s been released a little too late.”

Samsung hasn’t released an S22 FE (Fan Edition) yet and it doesn’t seem like the company will, so this remains the latest version of the handset. This is a fabulous deal and we have no hesitation in recommending you sign-up.

