You read that right – there’s massive £169 discount to be had on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone if you head over to Yoltso’s eBay storefront right now.

So why is the phone so cheap I hear you ask? The discount in question applies to models of the S20 FE that have been opened but never used, and so while the phones themselves aren’t entirely brand new, they’re still in pristine condition and with a hefty price cut to boot.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just £429.99 (save £169.01)

Not only did we give the S20 FE a high 4.5-star rating upon review, but the phone also currently sits at the number two spot on our best Android phones list, beaten only by the behemoth that is the Galaxy S21 Ultra (and who has the money to spend on that anyway?).

Even though we were big fans of the original S20 range upon release, the S20 FE absolutely decimated its siblings as the go-to Samsung phone for anyone who doesn’t have a fortune to spend. At its initial price of £599, the phone still managed to cram top tier features like a 120Hz display and a superb battery life.

For anyone who’s been burned by Samsung’s Exynos chips before then you needn’t worry with the S20 FE, as all versions of the device (even ones in the UK) come with the super-fast Snapdragon 865 which also supports 5G right out of the gate.

While the three cameras on the rear of the S20 FE aren’t the best that Samsung’s put out, they do offer a great degree of versatility, and the 32MP front-camera is just the ticket if you enjoy taking the odd dozen or so selfies per day.

In his verdict for the S20 FE, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “It’s got top-end internals, good cameras, 120Hz screen and a nice build. What more could you ask for, Using the S20 FE has me asking the same question again: Who needs a flagship anymore?”

With a recommendation like that, it’s hard to turn down such a fantastic offer for what is undeniably one of the best phones that you can get in 2021.

