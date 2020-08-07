Ahead of the Galaxy Note 20 launch, you can now pick up the current Note 10 flagship for just £487.34 – an unbelievable discount on the original asking price of £869.

Let’s face it, as brilliant as the S Pen is as a device for on the go note-taking and drawing, the huge price points of the Galaxy Note series has kept it out of the hands of the mid-range crowd for too long. While the Note 10 Lite does offer something to this degree, its specs are noticeably slim compared to the full-fat Note 10.

Well, not only is Music Magpie offering an immediate 10% off the Note 10 at the checkout, but you can get an additional 10% off by using the code PRODUCT5. Given that the new Galaxy Note 20 range starts at £949, it seems far more palatable to pick up one of the current Galaxy Note powerhouses for under £500.

While the listing in question is only for refurbished models of the Galaxy Note 10, the quoted offer is available for the ‘pristine condition’ option. Of course, you can bring the price down even further with lower grade models, but we feel you’ll get more bang for your buck by going with a like-new Note 10.

In our 4-star review for the Note 10, Max Parker surmised: “this year, probably more than most, the Galaxy Note 10 appears to be a slightly remodelled Galaxy S10, complete with an S Pen. That’s no bad thing – the S10 is one of the best Android phones around – but it would have been nice to see Samsung push forward in areas where the S10 has fallen behind some of the competition; the camera is a good example.”

“The display here is great. The design remains the best of any Android phone, and the functionality of the S Pen offers something you can’t get elsewhere. I also really like its slightly smaller form factor.”

While it’s true that last year’s true Note experience can be chalked up to the Note 10 Plus, the incredibly low price for the Note 10 now makes it the perfect option for wannabe S Pen users on a budget.

Besides, even now the Note 10 Plus still costs a fair buck, and it’ll be some time before it too falls anywhere near the sub-£500 mark. So if you do snap up this offer, just remember to use the code PRODUCT5 to receive the full discount.

