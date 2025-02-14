Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price
In the constant battle for true wireless earbud supremacy, Samsung has the upper hand right now thanks to a slick price drop on Amazon.
For context, the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a price tag of £259 and £299 respectively. Don’t get me wrong, they’re great earbuds in their own right, but hardly the best option for budget-conscious buyers right now.
By comparison, the stylish Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now only cost £179 thanks to a juicy price cut. At that rate, they’re a bargain buy for any Android users who want great sound quality and noise cancelling at a reasonable cost.
Just when you think the deal couldn’t get any better, Prime Student members can get an extra £15 deducted at the checkout, bringing the price down even further to only £164.
While we have yet to review the Buds 3 Pro, Samsung does have a stellar track record of putting out solid earbuds that offer a great overall experience for most listeners.
In fact, the sound quality on these buds should be a step above what Samsung has previously achieved thanks to the use of the high-end 24bit/96kHz codec, providing detailed sound quality that works brilliantly when paired with Hi-Fi streaming services like Tidal or Apple Music.
The ANC meanwhile can adapt to your surroundings, offering a level of strength that best suits the situation you find yourself in, preserving battery life in the process.
The Buds 3 Pro currently have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, based on a whopping 196 customer reviews, with one happy buyer writing: “very portable and feel well-built. Impressive battery life, virtually 1:1 lifelike transparency mode, fantastic ANC performance like nothing I’ve tried before. The soundstage is nice and wide for a pair of closed-back earbuds.”
To throw an extra cherry (or two) on top, the buds come with a two-year warranty and you can get 60-days of Audible for free, letting you dive into the latest must-hear audiobooks at no cost.
It all adds up to one seriously tempting package, so if you want a great pair of earbuds that don’t break the bank then this is the deal for you.