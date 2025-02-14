Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price

In the constant battle for true wireless earbud supremacy, Samsung has the upper hand right now thanks to a slick price drop on Amazon.

For context, the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a price tag of £259 and £299 respectively. Don’t get me wrong, they’re great earbuds in their own right, but hardly the best option for budget-conscious buyers right now.

By comparison, the stylish Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now only cost £179 thanks to a juicy price cut. At that rate, they’re a bargain buy for any Android users who want great sound quality and noise cancelling at a reasonable cost.

Get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just £179 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have now fallen from £219 to just £179, making them a bargain buy. Prime Student members can even get an extra £15 off on top of that. Amazon

Previously £219

Now just £179 View Deal

Just when you think the deal couldn’t get any better, Prime Student members can get an extra £15 deducted at the checkout, bringing the price down even further to only £164.

While we have yet to review the Buds 3 Pro, Samsung does have a stellar track record of putting out solid earbuds that offer a great overall experience for most listeners.

In fact, the sound quality on these buds should be a step above what Samsung has previously achieved thanks to the use of the high-end 24bit/96kHz codec, providing detailed sound quality that works brilliantly when paired with Hi-Fi streaming services like Tidal or Apple Music.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

The ANC meanwhile can adapt to your surroundings, offering a level of strength that best suits the situation you find yourself in, preserving battery life in the process.

The Buds 3 Pro currently have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, based on a whopping 196 customer reviews, with one happy buyer writing: “very portable and feel well-built. Impressive battery life, virtually 1:1 lifelike transparency mode, fantastic ANC performance like nothing I’ve tried before. The soundstage is nice and wide for a pair of closed-back earbuds.”

To throw an extra cherry (or two) on top, the buds come with a two-year warranty and you can get 60-days of Audible for free, letting you dive into the latest must-hear audiobooks at no cost.

It all adds up to one seriously tempting package, so if you want a great pair of earbuds that don’t break the bank then this is the deal for you.