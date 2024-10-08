Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Buds 3 have fallen to an AirPods-busting price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have dropped to just £129 in Amazon’s second annual October sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to nab them ahead of Prime Day. 

It’s only been three months since the earbuds were first announced with a £159 RRP, making this a great time to catch an early deal on the latest Galaxy Buds. 

Save £30 on the brand-new Galaxy Buds 3

Save £30 on the brand-new Galaxy Buds 3

The Galaxy Buds 3 have seen a good £30 slashed on their price in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Head there now to get Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds for £129 down from £159 while this offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Was £159
  • £129
View Deal

Run to Amazon now to save £30 on the Galaxy Buds 3 and bag them for just £129 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

It is important to note that this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. The good news is that becoming a Prime member today couldn’t be any easier. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers, meaning new users can sign up today at no additional cost to access this deal and more exclusive offers over the next two days. 

The Galaxy Buds 3 are Amazon’s latest mid-range earbuds, sitting above the Galaxy Buds FE and below the Galaxy Buds Pro in the brand’s true wireless audio line-up. 

The earbuds feature an all-new open-type design with an angled fit chosen to seal in the sound. When it comes to the finish, you’re given the choice between a glossy white and a stunning metallic grey shade. 

Samsung claims the sound is immersive and ultra-high-quality, with Adaptive EQ adjusting the sound in real-time to conform to the fit of the earbuds with a hand from Galaxy AI. 

Adaptive ANC, meanwhile, adjusts the noise cancellation to ensure it is set to the optimal level wherever you are. 

We haven’t reviewed these earbuds just yet, so we can’t comment on the performance or noise cancellation ourselves. However, we were impressed by the effective ANC on the Galaxy Buds 2 that launched three years prior. 

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Don’t sleep on this outstanding OnePlus 12R deal

Don’t sleep on this outstanding OnePlus 12R deal

Lewis Painter 29 mins ago
Bose’s sleek earbuds are finally at the right price

Bose’s sleek earbuds are finally at the right price

Kob Monney 41 mins ago
Apple Pencil USB-C has a rare price cut

Apple Pencil USB-C has a rare price cut

Jessica Gorringe 41 mins ago
Garmin’s Prime Big Deal Days offer understood the assignment

Garmin’s Prime Big Deal Days offer understood the assignment

Thomas Deehan 56 mins ago
The Galaxy Watch Ultra just massively undercut Apple

The Galaxy Watch Ultra just massively undercut Apple

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Amazon is selling a QLED Toshiba TV for under £180

Amazon is selling a QLED Toshiba TV for under £180

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words