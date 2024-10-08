Galaxy Buds 3 have fallen to an AirPods-busting price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have dropped to just £129 in Amazon’s second annual October sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to nab them ahead of Prime Day.

It’s only been three months since the earbuds were first announced with a £159 RRP, making this a great time to catch an early deal on the latest Galaxy Buds.

Run to Amazon now to save £30 on the Galaxy Buds 3 and bag them for just £129 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

It is important to note that this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. The good news is that becoming a Prime member today couldn’t be any easier. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers, meaning new users can sign up today at no additional cost to access this deal and more exclusive offers over the next two days.

The Galaxy Buds 3 are Amazon’s latest mid-range earbuds, sitting above the Galaxy Buds FE and below the Galaxy Buds Pro in the brand’s true wireless audio line-up.

The earbuds feature an all-new open-type design with an angled fit chosen to seal in the sound. When it comes to the finish, you’re given the choice between a glossy white and a stunning metallic grey shade.

Samsung claims the sound is immersive and ultra-high-quality, with Adaptive EQ adjusting the sound in real-time to conform to the fit of the earbuds with a hand from Galaxy AI.

Adaptive ANC, meanwhile, adjusts the noise cancellation to ensure it is set to the optimal level wherever you are.

We haven’t reviewed these earbuds just yet, so we can’t comment on the performance or noise cancellation ourselves. However, we were impressed by the effective ANC on the Galaxy Buds 2 that launched three years prior.

