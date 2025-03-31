:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This mighty fridge freezer combo is now under £180 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re due an upgrade, moving home or just need an additional fridge/freezer combo to keep your food fresh, this Fridgemaster deal is not to be missed.

Save 28% and get this Fridgemaster Freestanding Fridge Freezer (MC50175A) for just £179 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

With a 175-litre capacity, reversible door and a large crisper box for keeping fruit and veg fresh, the Fridgemaster MC50175A is a brilliant budget-friendly fridge freezer.

Measuring 56.2 x 49.5 x 143 centimetres, the Fridgemaster MC50175A is a conveniently sized fridge freezer combination that will fit into most kitchens with ease. Its total capacity of 175-litres is generously split up by 122-litres for the fridge and 53-litres for the freezer. 

The Fridgemaster MC50175A has an adjustable thermostat which allows you to take control of the temperature within the appliance. In fact, the MC50175A is packed with many adjustable features including the ability to reposition the shelves inside the fridge to help comfortably store larger foods without crushing them. 

Not only that but the door is reversible too and can be set according to your kitchen’s design and how would best suit your needs. 

Inside the 122-litre fridge, you’ll find a large crisper box which provides enough space to store fruit and vegetables at their ideal temperature, which should result in the foods lasting longer without causing waste. 

The XXL door balcony is also roomy enough to store bottled beverages upright too, so less chance of any annoying leaks. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Fridgemaster Fridge Freezer MC50175A, it currently has a 4.3-star rating, based on over 579 Amazon customer reviews. Customers praise the MC50175A’s temperature control that keeps food fresh, its freezing capabilities and that it’s quiet and works well overall. 

If you’re moving home and need a new fridge freezer, or you need an additional combo to keep your food fresh, the Fridgemaster MC50175A is a fantastic choice. Now just £179, we’d recommend snapping this up while it’s still around.

