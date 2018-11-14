Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: Keep cool this coming Black Friday 2018 with a top fridge freezer deal.

If you’re looking to pick up a new fridge freezer, you’ve picked a great time to do so. Black Friday 2018 is right around the corner, which means the internet is beginning to stock up on top fridge freezer deals.

Black Friday fridge freezer deals

Black Friday 2018 is all set to take place on November 23, which isn’t very long to wait at all. Looking at last year’s savings, we’re hopeful of some top fridge freezer deals.

Last year saw more than £200 knocked off the Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU, the Hoover HCS5172WK, and the Beko CXFP1582DS at Currys Black Friday.

Elsewhere there were notable savings on the Smeg FAB30RFC, the Bosch KGV36VL32G and the LG GSL961PZBV American-Style.

We’ll be monitoring the UK’s best fridge freezer retailers this coming Black Friday, so expect to see similar savings listed on this very page.

Fridge freezer deals live right now

Of course, the Black Friday sales bonanza starts well before the big day itself. In fact, if you look around the internet right now you’ll find some very tempting fridge freezer offers. Currys has already started its Black Friday sale under a Why Wait? moniker. If the price of any deal goes down further for Black Friday, Currys will reimburse you the difference.

Which is just as well, because a new fridge freezer isn’t usually something you can wait for.

For those of you who need a new fridge freezer right this instant, we’ve assembled the following deals guide. It features some of the best deals available right now from the UK’s biggest online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a fridge freezer you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest fridge freezer deals.

Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology. Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.

