Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: Keep cool this coming Black Friday 2018 with a top fridge freezer deal.
If you’re looking to pick up a new fridge freezer, you’ve picked a great time to do so. Black Friday 2018 is right around the corner, which means the internet is beginning to stock up on top fridge freezer deals.
Black Friday fridge freezer deals
Black Friday 2018 is all set to take place on November 23, which isn’t very long to wait at all. Looking at last year’s savings, we’re hopeful of some top fridge freezer deals.
Last year saw more than £200 knocked off the Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU, the Hoover HCS5172WK, and the Beko CXFP1582DS at Currys Black Friday.
Elsewhere there were notable savings on the Smeg FAB30RFC, the Bosch KGV36VL32G and the LG GSL961PZBV American-Style.
We’ll be monitoring the UK’s best fridge freezer retailers this coming Black Friday, so expect to see similar savings listed on this very page.
Fridge freezer deals live right now
Of course, the Black Friday sales bonanza starts well before the big day itself. In fact, if you look around the internet right now you’ll find some very tempting fridge freezer offers. Currys has already started its Black Friday sale under a Why Wait? moniker. If the price of any deal goes down further for Black Friday, Currys will reimburse you the difference.
Which is just as well, because a new fridge freezer isn’t usually something you can wait for.
For those of you who need a new fridge freezer right this instant, we’ve assembled the following deals guide. It features some of the best deals available right now from the UK’s biggest online retailers.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a fridge freezer you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest fridge freezer deals.
AO Fridge Freezer deals
Best AO Fridge Freezer Deals
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
A frost-free fridge freezer from Samsung, complete with a 310 litre capacity, air circulation technology, and a non-plumbed water dispenser.
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
A nice budget-friendly option with 226 litre capacity. No Frost technology helps to avoid ice build up inside.
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
We’re big fans of this sleek, stylish fridge freezer with its exterior LCD touch controls. The fridge section is large, well-lit, and packs a versatile My Zone compartment for quick-chilling, defrosting, or cooling.
John Lewis Fridge Freezer deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
Currys Fridge Freezer deals
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.
eBuyer Fridge Freezer deals
Best eBuyer Fridge Freezer Deals
Servis C60185NFC Retro Frost Free Fridge-Freezer Cream
Servis C60185NFC Retro Frost Free Fridge-Freezer Cream
An excellent 60cm fridge freezer that’s retro on the outside but thoroughly modern on the inside. It’s very quiet and cheap to run.
Beko ASD241X American Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel
Beko ASD241X American Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel
An excellent American-style fridge freezer that provides maximum bang for your buck. The fridge compartment features an in-door water dispenser, a touch-operated control panel, and a whopping 364 litre capacity.
