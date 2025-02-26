This Samsung Chromebook now comes with a free Galaxy A35

Currys has just dropped an epic Samsung bargain, letting you get a Chromebook and a smartphone together on the cheap.

For anyone looking to upgrade both their laptop and their handset in one fell swoop, you won’t find anything better right now than the bundle that Currys is currently offering on its website.

If you pick up the all-new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for £649 then you can get a Samsung Galaxy A35 for no additional cost. That’s an instant bargain, particularly if you’re already part of the Samsung ecosystem as it’ll be a swift and easy upgrade.

While we’ve yet to review the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus, the device did catch my attention when it was first unveiled last year. I’ve been saying for a while now that unless you’re looking to indulge in high-end gaming, or need a powerful machine for photo/video editing, then Chromebooks are the way to go.

These super fast machines tend to cost a lot less than Windows laptops, but they allow you to zip around Chrome tabs with impressive speed, making them instant winners for folks who work with primarily web-based apps like Google Docs and Canva.

With the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, Samsung is looking to kick things up a notch not only by providing a sleek, eye-catching design, but also a high-end viewing experience courtesy of the 15.6-inch AMOLED display.

That should allow the Galaxy Chromebook to be your go-to device not just for work, but also for catching up on a bit of Netflix or Disney Plus after the day is done.

The Chromebook currently has a 4.9-star rating from 11 customer reviews, with one verified buyer writing: “first time I’ve purchased a Chromebook. I wasn’t sure as it was quite a bit more expensive than what I thought they cost. But it’s been amazing –it’s so quick, has a really strong battery and feels like it can do tasks quicker than a much more expensive Windows [laptop].”

To get the Galaxy A35 on top, which we found to be one of the best smartphones in its price range, is just too good to pass up.