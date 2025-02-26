Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Chromebook now comes with a free Galaxy A35

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Currys has just dropped an epic Samsung bargain, letting you get a Chromebook and a smartphone together on the cheap.

For anyone looking to upgrade both their laptop and their handset in one fell swoop, you won’t find anything better right now than the bundle that Currys is currently offering on its website.

If you pick up the all-new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for £649 then you can get a Samsung Galaxy A35 for no additional cost. That’s an instant bargain, particularly if you’re already part of the Samsung ecosystem as it’ll be a swift and easy upgrade.

Chromebook Plus and Galaxy A35 bundle

Chromebook Plus and Galaxy A35 bundle

Want to grab a new laptop and a new phone at the same time? This epic deal from Currys lets you nab a free Galaxy A35 when you pick up the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus.

  • Currys
  • Free Galaxy A35
  • Just £649
View Deal

While we’ve yet to review the new Galaxy Chromebook Plus, the device did catch my attention when it was first unveiled last year. I’ve been saying for a while now that unless you’re looking to indulge in high-end gaming, or need a powerful machine for photo/video editing, then Chromebooks are the way to go.

These super fast machines tend to cost a lot less than Windows laptops, but they allow you to zip around Chrome tabs with impressive speed, making them instant winners for folks who work with primarily web-based apps like Google Docs and Canva.

With the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, Samsung is looking to kick things up a notch not only by providing a sleek, eye-catching design, but also a high-end viewing experience courtesy of the 15.6-inch AMOLED display.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

That should allow the Galaxy Chromebook to be your go-to device not just for work, but also for catching up on a bit of Netflix or Disney Plus after the day is done.

The Chromebook currently has a 4.9-star rating from 11 customer reviews, with one verified buyer writing: “first time I’ve purchased a Chromebook. I wasn’t sure as it was quite a bit more expensive than what I thought they cost. But it’s been amazing –it’s so quick, has a really strong battery and feels like it can do tasks quicker than a much more expensive Windows [laptop].”

To get the Galaxy A35 on top, which we found to be one of the best smartphones in its price range, is just too good to pass up.

You might like…

Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 45 mins ago
One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
I wouldn’t buy the iPhone 16e when the iPhone 15 is just an extra £40

I wouldn’t buy the iPhone 16e when the iPhone 15 is just an extra £40

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This price cut just made the Lenovo Tab Plus an iPad killer

This price cut just made the Lenovo Tab Plus an iPad killer

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Everyone is sleeping on this epic Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Everyone is sleeping on this epic Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Nothing comes close to beating this iPhone 16e deal

Nothing comes close to beating this iPhone 16e deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access