Nab a free charging stand when you order this Dyson cordless vacuum

Not only is the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute a brilliant way to clean your entire home but Currys is including a free charging stand for a limited time.

Add the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute to your basket and enter the code FREEDOK at the checkout to nab a Floor Dok charging stand at no extra cost. That’s a saving of £99.

Buy the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and get a free charging stand worth £99 Invest in the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum and nab a Floor Dok charging stand worth £99 at no extra cost, simply by entering the code FREEDOK at the checkout. Currys

Enter code FREEDOK

£649.99 View Deal

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is a brilliant cordless vacuum that not only highlights any hidden dirt to ensure nothing gets missed, but also sports up to 60 minutes of battery life and useful tools for an entire-home clean.

In fact, included with the V15 Detect Absolute is a total of four attachments, including the two main Digital Motorbar and Fluffy Optic floor heads. While the former cleverly adapts suction power according to the floor type and automatically detangles hair as you clean, the latter is fitted with a green laser that illuminates dirt to highlight where to clean.

On the vacuum itself you’ll find an LCD panel which displays how much battery life is remaining and the selected power mode. Not only that but, thanks to its clever piezo sensor inside, the V15 Detect Absolute measures and displays how much dirt has been collected.

Remember, this deal also includes a free Floor Dok which would typically set you back around £99. The Floor Dok is not only designed to neatly store your vacuum and up to five tools but it also ensures the vacuum is kept fully charged at all times too.

Otherwise, the V15 Detect promises up to 60 minutes of battery mode, however just note this will vary on numerous factors such as how dirty your floors are and which modes you use.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute ourselves, we have spent time with countless other Dyson vacuums and are rarely left disappointed with their power and performance.

If you’ve been considering a cordless vacuum for a while now, then you should seriously take advantage of this code and get the £99 Floor Dok for free, to keep your Dyson charged and neatly stored away.