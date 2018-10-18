500GB Samsung SSD with Free Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, £100 off Sennheiser Headphones, Plus More Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Samsung Evo 500GB SSD + free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Being able to save just over £50 on a new 500GB SSD Card is one thing, but getting a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the process just takes the cake. This amazing deal comes courtesy of Ebuyer and is by far, one of the best bundles we’ve come across all week.

2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Lowest Price Yet

Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s price has plummeted yet again, now going for the cheap as chips rate of just £29.99. It’s crazy to see a triple-A game going for such a reduced rate so quickly after release, but it’s best not to question it – it’s too good to miss.

3. LEGO City Police High Speed Chase

I’ve always wanted a collection of LEGO City sets – maybe now’s a good time to start. You can save a third off this great set from Argos, which above all, contains a ridiculously cool looking LEGO helicopter. ‘Nuff said.

4. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Headphones

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 is among the best wired headphones that money can buy, and right now they’re cheaper than ever. HMV has knocked an incredible £100 off so you can enjoy quality sound for just a fraction of the price.