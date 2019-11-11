Be free with this 45GB SIM-only plan for the price of SMARTY’s 8GB plan

We all know the best way to get a decent contract is going down the SIM-only route, especially when you consider SMARTY is now offering 45GB of data for only £15 a month in this 12 month tariff.

If you’re happy with your handset but want more from your tariff, SMARTY’s selection of SIM-only best Black Friday deals might just be for you, especially when you consider what great value for money the network is.

Best SIM-only Plan Deal SMARTY SIM-only Plan: 45GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Enjoy a flexible, reliable and healthy SIM-only plan powered by the people behind Three Mobile. Enjoy strong connectivity and get more data for your money.

Pay the price of its 8GB plan and get a whopping 45GB instead, well and truly able to tide over even the most heavy of smartphone usage month to month. The best part? It’s a small price of just £15 a month for 45GB of data, as well as unlimited everything else, meaning you can call and text your nearest and dearest whenever you want.

Powered by the almighty Three Mobile, the mobile network giant is focusing in on more flexible SIM-only plans, putting some of that great value we already expect from Three Mobile into a newly packaged SIM, branded SMARTY.

Promising “low costs, straightforward plans, transparent pricing and flexible deals”, it can’t be denied that SMARTY already looks incredibly promising as a new SIM-only option, ideal for those looking to shake up their contract allowance without comprising the great smartphone they’re already happily partnered with.

It also goes without saying that, sitting on the back of Three Mobile’s astonishing network power, you can expect strong 3G connectivity, as well as 4G dependent on your location. A reliable, strong network, SMARTY is getting to the heart of what consumers want when it comes to a SIM plan, meeting usage needs at a decent price.

With the SMARTY Supercharge Large plan enjoy 45GB of data instead of 8GB for the first 12 months and pay just £15. Even better, receive money back on the data you don’t use at the end of the month, earning £1.25 back for every 1GB leftover.

