Four bargain smartphones available for under £300 on Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone this Prime Day, then here are four choices if your budget stretches no further than £300.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has been hunting high and low on Prime Day, searching for a deal on an Android phone that won’t break the bank, then I’m pleased to say that we’ve got you covered. Here are four deals on phones that now cost less than £300, so that you can gain all the benefits of having a smartphone without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

One of the very best deals we’ve seen so far this Prime Day applied to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has seen a huge price slash and now costs just £129. Considering we thought it was a bargain at its RRP of £269, that makes it a seriously unmissable deal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: Huge £140 price drop The excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro has seen a huge price cut of £140 for Prime Day. Even before that it was a great value proposition, with a wonderful screen, camera and battery. But now, it’s simply unmissable. Amazon

Was £269

Now £129 View Deal

We praised this smartphone for its highly capable 108-megapixel camera, its 120Hz AMOLED display, and its beefy 5020mAh battery, all of which add up for an incredibly impressive overall package that’s pretty much impossible to beat for the price.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Next on the list is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, and it’s another belter that’s just been knocked down in price. If you want great gaming performance and a camera that we judged to be “near flagship-grade”, look no further than this affordable but feature-packed device.

Save £116 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G The OnePlus Nord 2 5G delivers great gaming performance and an excellent primary camera, and yet it remains super affordable too. With this £116 price reduction, it’s one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy right now if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Amazon

Was £399

Now £282.99 View Deal

Now available for over £100 less than the RRP, this is a fantastic bargain if you want a cheap phone that can still do the business for a bit less.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

We’ve not tested the Galaxy M23 5G, but this already-affordable handset has seen a £60 reduction to make it a highly tempting option if you’re looking for a phone that sits below the £200 mark.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G reduced to £199 This cheap Samsung phone has seen a swinging £60 price cut, so it’s now super affordable. With a triple sensor camera and 5G connectivity, it also packs more features than you might expect for that low price. Amazon

Was £259

Now £199 View Deal

Boasting 5G connectivity that will give you access to the latest – and fastest – mobile data speeds, you’ll also find that there’s a triple camera on board. This could be a good smartphone to opt for if you’re a bit strapped for cash.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Another Samsung phone that’s available on a deal this Prime Day is the Galaxy M52 5G. We’ve not yet put this one through a review yet either, but it could still be a contender for your money when you see its new bargain price.

Save £90 on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, an affordable smartphone, is now even more reasonably priced than ever. Costing just £249, you can get your hands on this device which offers a 6.7-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Amazon

Was £339

Now £249 View Deal

Now available with £60 off the asking price, you can grab this device that’s got a large 6.7-inch OLED screen, 5G connectivity, and 6GB of RAM all for under £250 if you act quickly before the deal expires.