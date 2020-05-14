Fossil Gen 5 Sale: Get Fossil’s best smartwatch for a fraction of the price

Save over £50 on the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch in this fantastic Amazon saving.

Shaving a not too shabby £52 off the Gen 5 smartwatch’s RRP of £279, you can now buy the highly rated smartwatch for only £227, thanks to Amazon’s very generous discount on the nifty wearable.

For full transparency, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch fall to on Amazon. However, with just over £10 difference between its cheapest rate and the £227 deal happening right now, it goes without saying this is still an exceptional offer on 4-star rated watch.

We reviewed the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch back in September last year. We were impressed with the improvements Fossil has made to its latest iteration of the smartwatch, seeing necessary upgrades that make this an excellent smartwatch with excellent fitness tracking features.

Offering a stunning, perfectly sized face, the Fossil Gen 5 has a 390 x 390 AMOLED display, boasting a vividly coloured display that pops against its true black backdrop. This generous size and crisp clarity also mean reading incoming notifications or swiping between apps is easy to read, creating a perfect canvas for Google’s WearOS.

In terms of features, the Gen 5 is certainly geared for those leaning more towards a smartwatch than a fitness tracker. That said, it does offer a heart rate monitor and untethered GPS, allowing you to go for a jog and map out your route without taking your phone along with you. With 8GB of storage, you can also play music directly from your watch – the best motivator to help you get moving.

The Fossil Gen 5 also includes Google Pay, allowing you to make contactless payments with your smartwatch, as well as having Google Assistant at your wrist to answer all your queries.

Perhaps the most impressive addition of the Fossil Gen 5 was the inclusion of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, giving this smartwatch a far more competent performance when we tested it out, offering fluidity when scrolling and swiping through messages and apps.

Now with £52 off its RRP, buy the 4-star rated Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for only £227.

