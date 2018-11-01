Forza Horizon 4 only £34.99, 50% off a 6-Month Now TV Pass – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Forza Horizon 4 – Only £34.99

The Xbox One’s latest exclusive received a perfect score here at Trusted Reviews, and now the game can be had for just a fraction of its original price. GAME is selling Forza Horizon 4 for just £34.99, saving you a crisp £10 note. Get in.

2. Now TV 6-month pass – 50% off

Ahead of the Black Friday madness, Now TV has kick-started a massive discount across its cinema and entertainment packages. You can find all of the discounts at our handy Now TV deals page, but the best of the bunch is undoubtedly the 50% saving you can get from the six-month subscriptions, saving you tons of money upfront. With winter on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to start binge watching.

3. LEGO Statue of Liberty with free Classic Set

Here’s a cracking deal for all you LEGO aficionados. LEGO’s stunning recreation of the Statue of Liberty, which usually goes for £89.97, can now be had for just £71.99. What’s more, each purchase will also get you a free LEGO classic set that costs £12.99. That’s crazy value for money available right now, on Amazon.

4. Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – Save £25

Personally, neon yellow wouldn’t be my first colour of choice, but you can’t deny that tasty £25 off the RRP. Nintendo Switch fans know that Joy-Cons don’t come cheap, so any discount is certainly a welcome sight.