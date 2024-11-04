Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget waiting for Black Friday, this Galaxy S24 FE deal is all you need

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday to find a smartphone upgrade deal thanks to this offer on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. 

Get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE handset with 256GB of storage for just £599 in this limited time deal from Amazon and save a massive £100 off its usual RRP.

Or customers based in the US can save $75 and get the Galaxy S24 FE handset for just $574.99. Just note that this is for the slightly smaller 128GB sized handset.

With a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, a trio of capable cameras at the rear and the entire Galaxy AI toolkit at your fingertips, although it launched as a budget-friendly addition to the Galaxy S24 series, the S24 FE still represents a great choice of handset. 

It runs on the energy-efficient Exynos 2400e processor which, although it isn’t quite as powerful as the Exynos 2400 found in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, Samsung promises it still enables an “uncompromised gaming experience”. 

The chipset promises to deliver an extra four hours of battery life, a two times boost to performance and support for premium features like ray-tracing compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE. 

Perhaps most notably, the S24 FE runs all of Samsung’s AI toolkit: Galaxy AI. This includes Portrait Studio for generating your own AI images from selfies, Circle to Search which allows you to search for anything on screen by drawing a circle around it and Live Translate for seamless communication with someone speaking another language in real time.

Samsung also promises the S24 FE will receive seven years of OS and security updates, which means the handset will work up to 2031. 

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Galaxy S24 FE yet, in his early verdict Mobile Editor Lewis Painter stated that the handset should be “a more tempting prospect for Samsung fans who don’t want to shell out for the flagship Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus.”

If you’re looking for a solid Android upgrade with flagship features but without the premium price, then this deal on the Galaxy S24 FE is not to be missed.

