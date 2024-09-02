Forget waiting for Black Friday, the Echo Show 5 is 33% off right now

When it comes to Amazon’s Echo line, it’s always tempting to wait for Black Friday to come around as these devices are pretty much guaranteed to be included in the sale. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t bag a fantastic discount at other points in the year.

Today is the perfect example of just that, as the Echo Show 5 has seen a good £30 chunk taken off its price. Amazon has reduced the price of its current-gen 5.5-inch smart display by 33%, dropping the price from £89.99 to just £59.99.

Save £30 on the latest Echo Show 5 smart display Amazon’s Echo Show 5 has seen a third slashed off its price, bringing the total cost down to just £59.99. That’s a good £30 off the £89.99 RRP of the Trusted Reviews Recommended smart display, making this a great time to snap it up. Amazon

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Show 5 plummet in price since May, making now an excellent time to snatch one up if you’re not keen on waiting another three months for Black Friday.

Is the Echo Show 5 worth buying?

Still the best small smart speaker Pros Better audio

Faster responses

Clever nighttime features Cons No Netflix

More expensive than old model

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s 3rd generation 5.5-inch smart display and alarm clock.

Released in 2023, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect smart device for your bedside table, allowing you to view the news and the weather, check doorbell cameras, stream music and TV and video call other Echo devices from your room.

Alexa compatibility makes it easy to ask questions, complete tasks and control your other smart home devices hands-free, while the mic/camera off button and physical camera cover make it easy to ensure your privacy when not in use.

The Echo Show 5 can also transform into a digital photo frame when not in use, displaying a slideshow of your favourite snaps via the Amazon Photos app.

“More of a tweak than a radical rethink, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) is the best small smart display available, and particularly good as a smart bedside companion”, wrote David Ludlow in his 4-star review of the smart display.

“Its screen is bright and easy to read, and audio more than good enough for voice replies and video chats”.

David did cite the £15 price increase between the 2nd and 3rd generations as the biggest drawback to upgrading to the Show 5. However, it’s tough to argue with the current £30 discount.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Echo Show 5 review.

