With Amazon Prime Day 2019 looming, the XP-Pen Artist22E Pro has had a whopping 50% slashed off its price, making it a better time than ever for any budding artist or creative to upgrade their setup.

The deal is live on Amazon now and means you can grab the 22-inch XP-Pen Artist22E Pro for a modest £312.37. The deal is running for the next 14 hours so make sure to snap it up while you can.

We haven’t reviewed the XP-Pen Artist22E Pro but the price and specs make it on paper an absolute steal, and one of the cheapest drawing monitors on the market. To put it in context, Wacom’s most basic Cintiq 16 costs over £500.

For your money you get a 22-inch, FHD display complete with an active stylus. It’ll offer artists 9-point calibration paired with 8192 pressure levels. It’s also optimised for most of the big creative tools artists, photographers and designers need. These include Adobe Photoshop, Corel painter, Autodesk MAYA, Manga Studio, AutoCAD, Paint tool SAI, Sketchbook and ZBrush.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you it also comes with a stand included – something you normally have to pay extra for on drawing monitors.

The combination has led to rave reviews on Amazon with buyers praising the product for its stellar value for money.

“For the price – fantastic! I am not a professional artist, just a hobbyist. I enjoy computer art and cannot afford the top end of the market. But to be realistic I do not need a top end machine. Prior to spending my hard earned cash,” wrote one happy buyer.

“I have been using the Sketchbook software on the XP-Pen and it is just great fun. If you are an art student or a professional digital artist – I really don’t think you can go wrong with an XP-Pen.”

The deals comes less than a week before Amazon Prime Day 2019, which is scheduled to start on 15 July (next Monday). Make sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day hub page where we’ll be collecting all the latest and greatest live deals during the event.

