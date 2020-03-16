This Samsung Galaxy S20 contract deal gets you 90GB of data with no upfront cost.

Samsung’s latest family of flagships have only just been let loose into the wild, but you can already pick up the Galaxy S20 without being caught off guard by upfront costs, coming to just £43 a month for a pretty meaty tariff.

Offering 90GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts in this EE tariff, this is a great value contract, working out as just £9.71 for your 90GB allowance itself when subtracting the retail price of the handset from your total cost of ownership (£1032 – £799) and dividing it by the 24 month duration of your contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely the more affordable of the range, though it most certainly doesn’t come cheap. Feature-packed, too, you can expect to get a lot from this premium handset that will more than suffice with little need to extend to the likes of the S20 Plus or S20 Ultra.

First things first, the Galaxy S20 offers a truly stunning 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display, which boasts Samsung’s new 120Hz refresh rate feature when a more limited FHD resolution is set. This makes the screen appear smoother when scrolling and far more responsive, making even the more streamlined S20 model feel like a luxurious dream to handle.

In terms of other design factors, we noted the S20 didn’t feel that dissimilar from previous handsets we’ve seen in Samsung’s ‘S’ series, with lots of curves to make holding the device far easier and more secure. You’ll also find glass front and back with its front facing cut-out camera taking more of a central position from the S10 series.

On the back, the module here is certainly a bigger contrast from previous models, too. Boasting three camera sensors, though, all can be forgiven for what is a pretty hench set-up. Here you’ll find a wide 12MP sensor with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 64MP telephoto sensor.

In comparison to the previous generation of flagships, we noted, “The resulting snaps are a huge leap forward. Samsung’s camera offering had stagnated for years, with the same sensor repeatedly used in its handsets. With the S20, the company kicks things up a gear.” With some fantastic snaps, then, the S20 seems to truly deliver.

Setting you back £43 a month with a tasty 90GB of data, as well as EE throwing in its usual perks of six months of free Apple Music on top of other freebies, this is a great tariff that sees you getting your hands on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20.

