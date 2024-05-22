Forget the Sonos Ace when the Sony WH-1000XM5 are this cheap

Sonos might have just announced its first set of headphones in the Ace, but forget that – the Sony WH-1000XM5 are now available at a huge discount.

Amazon is selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £272.99. That’s a 28% discount on the £379 RRP.

You can choose between all three available colours, too, so you can specify your Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black, Midnight Blue, or Silver.

Save 28% on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 at a huge 28% discount, making them much better value than the new Sonos Ace. Amazon

Save 28%

Now £272.99 View Deal

This is for a set of wireless headphones that remain, for our money, the best in the business. In our latest ‘Best headphones 2024‘ round-up, we listed the Sony WH-1000XM5’s comfort, rich audio performance, clean noise cancellation, superb Ambient Mode, and great call quality as reasons to choose them above any other.

Now you can add ‘value for money’ to that list, at least if you manage to take advantage of this limited time deal. It’s unlikely to stick around for long.

We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 a glowing 5 out of 5 review at the time, and we stand by that score. These headphones have been completely redesigned from the already pretty awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3. It’s a bold decision that has paid off, with the classiest set of headphones that Sony has ever produced.

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks”, we concluded.

It’ll be interesting to see if the newly announced Sonos Ace can change that opinion. With a starting price of £449, however, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is on whole different scale of value as part of this deal.