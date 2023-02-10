Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting

The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been revealed, but a new deal on the S22 Ultra has just dropped and it’s far too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get the flagship-specced phone with unlimited data, calls and texts on O2 for just £45 a month and only £19 to pay upfront. For the unlimited data with O2 alone, the contract is already worth it with extra perks like O2 Priority, but when you consider what the S22 Ultra has to offer, it’s a bargain when compared with other contracts.

For example, Mobile Phones Direct is also offering an unlimited data contract for the iPhone 14 Pro, but that comes in at £53 a month and a whopping £79 to pay upfront. While the iPhone 14 Pro is a great phone in its own right, it doesn’t boast quite as many cameras as the S22 Ultra, and Samsung’s phone packs a larger 6.8-inch screen, and that’s before mentioning the S Pen that’s bundled with the device.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data This incredible offer gets you flagship specs with the S22 Ultra and unlimited data to use as you see fit from O2. Mobile Phones Direct

£19 upfront

Only £45/month View Deal

If you’re after a flagship phone that doesn’t come with flagship prices attached then this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is easily one of the best options out there right now.

Upon its release, we scored the S22 Ultra with an enviable 4.5-star rating, largely in part to its incredibly sharp display that makes watching content on the go an absolute joy, and the robust camera system that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

When detailing his experience with the four rear-facing cameras of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Editor Max Parker wrote: “throughout my week with the phone, I have found the low-light and night shooting to be arguably the biggest camera upgrade over the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone does a wonderful job at both retaining details in tough conditions and ensuring that snaps that deserve to be inky dark are so.”

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was already an easy phone to recommend to anyone looking to upgrade, but now that it’s available with unlimited data at such a low price, it’s a no-brainer for anyone weighing up what’s on offer.