 large image

Forget the S23 Ultra, this S22 Ultra deal is just far too tempting

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been revealed, but a new deal on the S22 Ultra has just dropped and it’s far too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get the flagship-specced phone with unlimited data, calls and texts on O2 for just £45 a month and only £19 to pay upfront. For the unlimited data with O2 alone, the contract is already worth it with extra perks like O2 Priority, but when you consider what the S22 Ultra has to offer, it’s a bargain when compared with other contracts.

For example, Mobile Phones Direct is also offering an unlimited data contract for the iPhone 14 Pro, but that comes in at £53 a month and a whopping £79 to pay upfront. While the iPhone 14 Pro is a great phone in its own right, it doesn’t boast quite as many cameras as the S22 Ultra, and Samsung’s phone packs a larger 6.8-inch screen, and that’s before mentioning the S Pen that’s bundled with the device.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data

Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data

This incredible offer gets you flagship specs with the S22 Ultra and unlimited data to use as you see fit from O2.

  Mobile Phones Direct
  £19 upfront
  Only £45/month
View Deal

If you’re after a flagship phone that doesn’t come with flagship prices attached then this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is easily one of the best options out there right now.

Upon its release, we scored the S22 Ultra with an enviable 4.5-star rating, largely in part to its incredibly sharp display that makes watching content on the go an absolute joy, and the robust camera system that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

When detailing his experience with the four rear-facing cameras of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Editor Max Parker wrote: “throughout my week with the phone, I have found the low-light and night shooting to be arguably the biggest camera upgrade over the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone does a wonderful job at both retaining details in tough conditions and ensuring that snaps that deserve to be inky dark are so.”

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was already an easy phone to recommend to anyone looking to upgrade, but now that it’s available with unlimited data at such a low price, it’s a no-brainer for anyone weighing up what’s on offer.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

